While high pressure was generally in control on Tuesday, a weak cold front sagged southeast from Upstate New York, popping an isolated afternoon shower across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. However, most of us enjoyed a bright, dry, and seasonably and comfortably warm day with low humidity. As that frontal boundary continues off to the southeast on Wednesday, a wave of low pressure will ripple along it through Delmarva and skirt up the Mid-Atlantic coast, but not have much a significant impact on our weather. However, some extra clouds will filter in from the south, cloudier south and east of the Lehigh Valley, and a shower or two is possible, especially along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore. Outside of the admittedly small chance of a shower on Wednesday, it looks mainly dry the rest of the week as high pressure builds from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. Not only will it be dry and rather sunny, it will also be comfortably warm with highs topping out in the low and mid 80s while dew points remain near or below 60°. By the weekend, our high will slide off the East Coast and open the door for the humidity levels and rain chances to rise. That will be due in part to a low pressure and some moisture coming up from the south early in the weekend and a cold front approaching from Canada late in the weekend into early next week. While not a washout, there is an increased chance of a few showers or thunderstorm both weekend days, but some sun each day along with higher humidity.
TODAY
Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and another mostly dry day, but not entirely dry as a shower or two is possible in just a couple of locations. We'll be in between high pressure to our north and that old front draped down along the coast. As a rule of thumb then, it will be sunnier the farther north you travel with thicker clouds farther south across both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Highs will remain seasonably warm and in the low 80s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure builds in to wrap up the week and helps to provide a mix of sunshine and clouds and mainly dry weather. Thursday may end up the nicer of the two days with high pressure overhead, and Friday may have a few extra clouds and a bit more humidity as high pressure slowly slides off the coast. But a pair of dry days are expected as shower and thunderstorm chances won't creep up until over the weekend.
EXTENDED
The weekend, while not a washout, will feature a better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms either day, along with higher humidity levels and temperatures creeping up into the warm and sticky mid 80s. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies both weekend days.