Many would likely agree that Thursday was a fantastic day weather-wise. While temperatures were certainly chilly first thing in the morning with many down into the mid and upper 30s (even some frost for higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley), the afternoon featured highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, plus, we were treated to plenty of sunshine with lighter winds compared to Wednesday.
We’ll stay seasonably mild for highs in the low to mid 70s from Friday through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds each day. A few pop up afternoon showers and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder are not entirely out of the question through this period, however, no big rainmakers are on the way, as much as we really could use a good soaking.
More widespread warmth will try to take hold as we move through next week, with some mid and upper 70s possibly returning later next week.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
A large dome of surface high pressure originating across the Great Lakes will slowly build eastward for Friday through the weekend keeping our weather relatively calm with a continued decent amount of sunshine. The one catch however is that some weak upper-level ripples of energy will track from west to east through the region through the period leading to slight chances for a pop-up afternoon and early evening shower or even a stray thunderstorm.
Most of the time however these next several days will remain dry with the mornings featuring hardly a cloud in sight, then clouds bubbling up during the afternoons courtesy of the daytime heating.
Look for highs Friday to reach the low 70s, then get even warmer for Saturday reaching the mid 70s. Sunday might get a tad cooler compared to Saturday, but we think we’ll still manage to reach the comfortable lower 70s at this point.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs likely remain in the low to mid 70s heading into early next week. There’s a little bit of uncertainty surrounding chances for some rain early next week. An area of low pressure across the Plains states will be moving eastward along a stationary front Monday into Tuesday morning. The low looks to track by to our south either near the Mason-Dixon line or further south across Virginia. Depending on how close the low is to the region will ultimately determine just how much cloud cover and shower activity we see. The further north the feature is, the better odds we have to see more showers. If the system gets suppressed further south however, Monday and Tuesday could end up being entirely dry with more in the way of sunshine.
LATER NEXT WEEK
By mid to late next week, it appears a strong surface high pressure system will slowly inch its way into the region while a strong ridge aloft with the jet stream will also expand towards the East Coast. This should aid in highs slowly getting warmer climbing through the mid and upper 70s while the weather also stays mainly dry with a decent amount of sunshine.
By Thursday, it’s possible a stray PM shower or t-storm may pop up as a frontal boundary to our west creeps a little bit closer, but at the moment those odds seem pretty low.