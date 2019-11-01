TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder with winds becoming light. Low: 30
SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and quite cool. High: 54
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a warm, wet, and windy end to October culminating with a stormy and in some cases scary Halloween night, November began on a much drier, brighter, and cooler note on Friday. Strong and damaging wind gusts were widespread across much of the area Thursday night as was some flash flooding from 1 to 3 inches of rain. Perhaps the spookiest Halloween night weather was down in the Delaware Valley, with a confirmed EF2 tornado in Delaware County around Glen Mills and additional damage surveys underway in Bucks County. After trick-or-treating temperatures soared into the mid 70s late Thursday, Friday’s temperatures were some 20-something-degrees cooler, only topping out in the low 50s for most. Factor in a still brisk and blustery westerly breeze, and an already unseasonably cool day felt that much chillier. On the plus side, we saw abundant sunshine for the first time since Monday, with plenty more sun to come over the weekend.
Winds will diminish overnight as high pressure builds in, and with clear skies and light winds, that’s the perfect recipe for a cold early November night. The growing season should officially end with a hard freeze expected tonight across much of the area, except in the immediate Philadelphia areas where temperatures likely stay around or just above freezing and a frost advisory is in the forecast. The growing season has already ended in the Poconos and in far northwestern New Jersey, where nighttime temperatures have previously dropped below freezing.
The weekend should feature partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, but the sunshine will be more of the “ineffective” variety, not having too much success in warming us up. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s each afternoon, and temperatures will dip to near freezing Saturday night and then below freezing once again by Sunday night. Winds will be less brisk than they have been over the last 24 hours, but a breeze will kick up a little later Saturday night into Sunday behind a weak cold front that supplies a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Don’t forget to fall back to Eastern Standard Time this weekend. That means an extra hour of sleep, but also those very early sunsets before 5 p.m. starting Sunday evening.
Next week looks largely quiet with no big storms in sight and no big warm ups either, but a few cold fronts may provide a few showers, the first on Tuesday and the second later Thursday. Of the two, the second likely has a little more moisture to work so therefore a higher chance of showers. That second front will also be followed by another shot of chilly air, which actually looks to be colder than our current shot. There’s even a chance for some “conversational snowflakes”, a.k.a. flurries, especially in the Poconos Thursday night as the colder air arrives. By next Friday and the following weekend, highs may struggle to even reach the mid 40s as the chilly start to November becomes more prolonged.
Have a good night and a great weekend!