Weather Alert

DEZ001>003-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ008>010-012-013-015>023-027- PAZ060>062-070-101>106-021400- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-191102T1400Z/ New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot- Caroline-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth- Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean- Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May-Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh- Northampton-Delaware-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 327 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, the eastern shores of Maryland, and Delaware. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$