It was a frosty start to our Wednesday as we started the day with temperatures around freezing, but abundant sunshine allowed for a nice bounce back as afternoon highs soared into the mid 60s, the start of an extended stretch of warm and dry weather that will continue through the weekend and even into early next week. Outside of a little late night and early morning fog on occasion, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to be the rule each of the next five days, with warmer than average highs in the upper 60s to some occasional 70 degree temperatures as well. Before today, it had been well over a week since highs even reached the 60-degree mark. In a remarkable turn of events, every day through the middle of the next week will hit at least 60 degrees, and often be closer to the 70° mark. All the while, it remains dry until the middle of next week, with our next chance of rain not arriving until next Wednesday.
TONIGHT
Clear skies are expected, but overnight lows should be a little milder compared to previous nights as that warmer air continues to build in on a light southerly wind flow. Lows should drop down to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees this go around, and some patchy fog will once again be possible late as we get towards sunrise Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain well in control as it anchors itself to our south and offshore. That position will keep a southwesterly wind flow going for us, and this will continue to pump in some rather warm air for this time of the year. The feeling will certainly be quite different compared to how the week started. Outside of some patchy early morning fog, Thursday is expected to start with clear skies which should gradually mix with some high clouds as the day wears on. It will still be what one would call mostly sunny however, and afternoon highs should climb all the way into the mid and a few upper 60s. Friday once again may start with some patchy early fog; otherwise, it will be another mostly sunny day as afternoon highs soar to around 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, and hence, the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to top out around 70 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early November. There could yet again be some patchy early morning fog, but overall we should expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.