This time last weekend, winter was officially on the way out as we welcomed spring Sunday morning. This weekend, winter is still holding a tight grip on our weather pattern with some chilly temperatures and rain and even snow showers possible. Saturday wasn’t as cold as what it will be like over the next few days, but we still only saw highs around 50 degrees with a stiff breeze adding a little extra chill to the air. While there are no big storms in the forecast, the occasional rain or even snow shower will remain possible early on tonight, again Sunday afternoon through early Sunday night, and maybe even on Monday. Sunshine will also remain limited for the remainder of the weekend, as mostly cloudy skies and brisk winds bring in a colder blast of air. The coldest temperatures arrive later Sunday through early Tuesday, with lows as cold as the upper teens Monday night and highs on Monday likely not getting above the mid 30s. Milder air briefly returns later next week, but so too does the chance for some wet weather, with the highest rain chances next Thursday. Another shot of late season chill may follow for the first weekend of April.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’ve been tracking a surface cold front moving across the area during the day Saturday along with a vigorous upper level piece of energy. These features have sparked scattered showers, and even some areas where localized downpours, gusty winds, small hail, or even some brief thunder occurred. And if that wasn’t enough, higher elevations to the north and west even saw a little bit of snow. All of these various types of precipitation will remain possible early on tonight, but the general idea will be that much of the activity fades away once the sun sets thanks to the loss of daytime heating. Skies should clear a little overnight as winds remain gusty ushering in some sharply colder air, which you'll really feel Sunday through Tuesday. Overnight lows tonight should drop into the mid 30s, but with the breeze factored in it will feel like it’s in the 20s at times.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day, but this time much colder and also quite windy, with northwest winds gusting around 30mph keeping wind chills near or below freezing much of the day. The day looks mostly dry, but a couple rain or even snow showers mainly during the afternoon and early evening can’t entirely be ruled out. The Poconos and northwestern New Jersey will have the best shot to see any flakes, but don’t be surprised if you see them even as far south as the Lehigh Valley. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, a good 10 degrees colder than average. Lows Sunday night should drop well below freezing into the low 20s.
MONDAY
This will be the coldest day of the forecast, with highs only expected to make it into the mid 30s, even with the overdue return of more in the way of sunshine! Winds will still be brisk, keeping wind chills below freezing much of the day. And by Monday night, lows may actually drop into the upper teens as skies turn out mainly clear.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
Tuesday still looks rather chilly, but also should remain dry with cool sunshine and not quite as much of a breeze. It won’t be as harsh of a feel then Tuesday as highs creep back up into the mid 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of a warm front, and there could be a light wintry mix of some snow and ice approaching western areas late Tuesday night. That will lead into Wednesday where a light wintry mix may be possible first thing in the morning followed by a few showers during the afternoon. Wednesday will be another one of those rather cloudy days with chilly highs as well only reaching the low to mid 40s. With a warm front eventually lifting to our north however late Wednesday, that will bring with it a brief return to much milder temperatures for Thursday. Highs Thursday are expected to climb all the way back into the low 60s, but the day also looks like our next good chance for some wet weather as well. More cold air may follow for the first weekend of April.
