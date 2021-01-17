Today, we are sunnier than Saturday.
It'll be breezy and chilly with highs in the low 40s.
The winds stop at sunset (5:01 PM), and the wind stays light all night.
The skies will turn cloudy tonight as a piece of energy crosses over us.
Then on Monday, we're partly sunny. While it's less windy than today, you'll still notice a breeze from time to time on Monday.
All week long it's cold and breezy. Highs are in the 30s all week beginning Tuesday.
Tuesday starts out sunny, but it gets cloudy in the afternoon as a cold front approaches us.
The weak cold front will give us some flurries in the evening. A spot or two in the Poconos will get a quick dusting. The rest of us don't see any flakes pile up on the ground.
Wednesday will be our sunniest day of the week.
Take advantage of the clear skies and go see Uranus Wednesday evening.
Uranus will be between Mars and the crescent moon. The moon will be lower in the sky. Then, look for the brightest object straight above the moon higher up--that's Mars. Mars has a red tint to it when you see it through binoculars.
The brightest object near Mars is Uranus. It'll be a little below and a little to the left of Mars. It'll be much smaller than Mars, which is why you want binoculars to see it well. If you have binoculars, you'll see a blue tint.
Late in the night, the skies become cloudy, and we're cloudy Thursday morning and midday. The clouds are from another cold front crosses.
This front has a little more energy than Tuesday's front. So, we'll see a quick dusting of snow in spots across the Lehigh Valley, Schuylkill and Berks Counties, and The Poconos around lunchtime. Philly and the Philly suburbs will just see some rain. Then, we'll see some sun back in the sky late in the afternoon.
We're not concerned about this front developing into a snowstorm, and it races over us, which is why we get less than a coating of snow.
Friday's partly sunny, and it's mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.
