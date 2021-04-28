60 on Monday. 75 on Tuesday. 85 today. That’s an impressive warm up over the last 48 hours, as we’ve traded the cool and brisk early spring feel we started the week with for a summery mid-week surge. But as the calendar says it is only April, that usually means that the unseasonably warm weather is short-lived. And sure enough, we’ll get a temperature reality check later this week into the start of the first weekend of May. A cold front will provide some scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it from tonight through Thursday and Thursday night, although no washouts are expected. Then, we’ll see a return to seasonable temperatures in the 60s and a brisk breeze later Friday into Saturday. Our next warming trend commences early next week, as the up and down temperature ride that is synonymous with spring continues into early May. The weekend does look dry, with shower and thunderstorm chances likely returning the first half of next week along with some 70-something-degree high temperatures.
TONIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the rule overnight with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm both in the evening and then again late at night, although most of the night for most of us will remain dry. And after so many nights in the 30s over the last week or so, how do low temperatures remaining above 60 degrees sound for tonight? So yes, a mild if not warm night may have some keeping the air conditioning on overnight.
THURSDAY
An approaching cold front should spell mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, with at least some showers and thunderstorms around, although not an all-day rain. The clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures down from Wednesday, but expected highs in the low to mid 70s are still warm for this time of year. Just how high into the 70s we go will depend on how many showers and storms are around. A quieter radar could yield mid 70s for many, while a more active radar could mean highs closer to 70 degrees. The best chance, and only a marginal one if that, for a strong or gusty thunderstorm is south and west of the Lehigh Valley on Thursday, where temperatures are likely to be a little warmer. A few more showers are likely Thursday night.
FRIDAY
Friday is our transition day back to more seasonable temperatures, as some gusty west to northwest winds behind our front send highs back into the low to mid 60s. Weather-wise, expect a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and perhaps a leftover shower in a few spots, although much of the day remains dry. Winds may gust over 30mph, making the return of the cooler air more noticeable.
SATURDAY
May day will be a partly to mostly sunny venture on Saturday, with a lingering northwest breeze that will start to diminish later in the day. It will remain a bit cool for this time of year with highs in the low 60s, and a breeze making it feel a bit cooler earlier in the day especially.
SUNDAY
Winds shift around from the southwest again, and hence our next warm up begins! Expect a good deal of sunshine and highs climbing more than 10 degrees from Saturday’s levels, with most of us into the mid 70s come Sunday afternoon.
