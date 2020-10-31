Thursday's rain wrapped up with a cold front, and we're really feeling the effects of that today. At least the wind is calm.
Tomorrow, our air flows up from the south, which brings highs up about 10 degrees.
Enjoy the super sunny skies because the sun is here today, gone tomorrow.
We'll have cloudy skies by sunrise on Sunday. Because we change the clocks tonight, sunrise is at 6:33 A.M. tomorrow. In the afternoon, we'll have a few showers. They'll wrap up around sunset, which is 4:57 P.M. now. The showers end with another cold front, and that cold front really packs a punch.
It's really cold on Monday with wind chills in the 30s. The actually high is in the mid 40s, but it's pretty windy as cold air rushes down from the northwest.
As this chilly air sails over the Great Lakes, it'll create lake-effect flurries and sprinkles. We'll even see some of them in the afternoon. It'll also get pretty cloudy in the afternoon because of all that cold air up in the skies.
It's less breezy on Tuesday, and the sunny skies are back in full force.
In fact, we have a nice sunny stretch in your 10-day forecast: we stay sunny through next weekend. Temperatures will go up each day, too. By the end of the workweek, we're above average in the upper 60s.
