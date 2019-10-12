TONIGHT: A stray shower early; otherwise, turning partly cloudy to clear. Low: 44
SUNDAY: Some sun early with increasing clouds later in the day; a late-day shower possible mainly south. High: 67
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a little rain, mainly south and east. Low: 47
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
A cold front tracking eastward across Pennsylvania throughout Saturday provided the region with more clouds than sun, but hardly produced any rainfall for the area. As the front approached our region, much of the rainfall associated with the boundary fizzled out, but a few spots may have still seen a brief light shower. Even with the rather cloudy skies Saturday, a surge of milder air ahead of the aforementioned cold front still helped push afternoon high temperatures to seasonable levels in the mid and upper 60s.
The aforementioned cold front will move offshore tonight as high pressure briefly returns from the west. An early evening isolated shower will remain possible, but otherwise we can expect a dry night as clouds break up and some locations even turn clear. Overnight low temperatures should drop to seasonable levels in the mid 40s. High pressure will stay overhead for a good chunk of Sunday leading to a mostly dry day, but look for early sunshine to give way to increasing clouds from south to north as the day progresses thanks to an area of low pressure across the southeast U.S. lifting northeastward. A few showers from this low pressure system may actually work into parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware late in the day Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon should still reach pleasant levels for this time of the year in the mid to upper 60s. A period of some rain is expected to push a little further north Sunday night as the aforementioned low pressure system works further north up the East Coast, but this rain will likely have a tough time working any further north and west than Interstate 95. By sunrise Monday, any rain should come to an end as the aforementioned low pressure system works its way offshore from the New Jersey coastline.
High pressure will return for Columbus Day Monday and Tuesday leading to dry conditions with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for this time of the year. Afternoon high temperatures Columbus Day should get to at or just above 70 degrees, and Tuesday's highs should reach the upper 60s.
The next real weather maker looks to be Wednesday when an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast and tags up with an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes dragging a cold front in our direction. The result will be a rather cloudy Wednesday with rain at times, perhaps even a t-storm, and cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Behind Wednesday's storm system, skies will turn rather sunny again Thursday, but a gusty northwest wind will usher in a rather cool air mass with high temperatures only expected to reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. An upper level trough swinging through may spark a stray shower, but this will likely be confined to the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey. High pressure will build back in from the west for Friday and Saturday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and warmer high temperatures back in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will move off the coast for Sunday and the start of the following week leading to a southerly wind flow which will continue to warm our high temperatures to near or just above 70 degrees. We also should remain sunny and dry through this period.
Have a great and safe night and remainder of the weekend!