Sunday was a more humid day compared to Saturday thanks to a southerly wind flow and dew points climbing into the 60s. High temperatures were also rather warm reaching the upper 80s, and even a couple 90 degree readings, under a mix of clouds and sun. Some spots north of Interstate 80, mainly far northeastern Monroe County, eastern Pike County, and far northern Warren County and Sussex County in New Jersey, saw some heavy showers and thunderstorms, but the large majority of the area remained dry for the daytime.
Many of us are about to turn wetter and more unsettled in the coming days as we track a cold front slowly dropping in from our north and west.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be seen Labor Day Monday, more-so later in the afternoon into the evening, followed by periods of steadier and heavier rain Monday night into Tuesday as an area of low pressure slides along the front.
While this rain will be a benefit overall given how dry things have been over the last couple months, there may be some times where too much rain occurs all at once, and this could lead to flooding or flash flooding.
Temperatures will drop noticeably for Labor Day Monday into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and Tuesday may struggle to even get above 70 degrees in spots, however it will still be muggy.
By the middle and latter portion of the new week, drier and sunnier conditions return allowing high temperatures to slowly climb back to near or just above 80 degrees.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
High temperatures drop back to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon with our aforementioned front likely somewhere overhead leading to a mostly cloudy day. Even though it will be a cooler day, it will still be humid.
The first half of the day looks to be drier with most of any shower and t-storm activity probably occurring closer to Interstate 81 and points to the west.
By the afternoon, our odds for passing showers and a few t-storms will increase as the activity that had been mostly to our west starts to advance further eastward.
Outdoor plans for Labor Day, certainly for the first part of the day, shouldn’t need to be cancelled at this point, but you’ll definitely need a backup plan in place later this afternoon and this evening.
Again, we're not expecting any severe weather, but some heavy downpours and small hail will be possible with a few cells.
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
The forecast is definitely looking a lot wetter as of late for Monday night into Tuesday as an area of low pressure is now expected to develop along our front and move eastward, probably somewhere either side of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Periods of steadier rain are expected to develop Monday night, with a thunderstorm possible too, and these periods of rain are now expected to continue into Tuesday with skies turning overcast for some time and winds picking up a bit out of the northeast or east.
This setup is going to lead to a rather cool and damp Tuesday with high temperatures only expected to reach the low 70s with some spots probably struggling to even get above 70 degrees.
Rain may be heavy at times and by late Tuesday, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall is expected across much of the region. Flooding or flash flooding will be possible, especially in urban spots, poor drainage areas, and along smaller creeks and streams.
Keep in mind, this is still some much needed rainfall as a large part of eastern Pennsylvania is abnormally dry and a good chuck of New Jersey is abnormally dry or under a moderate to severe drought designation.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure from Canada is going to try and push further south on Wednesday and also try to push our front and low pressure system further south and east away from the region. Latest guidance however suggests that process may struggle initially to happen, and Wednesday now looks a bit cloudier and cooler compared to earlier forecasts.
It’s also possible some showers still remain Wednesday, at least in the morning.
Regardless of how the day pans out, it should be much drier compared to Tuesday, but expect limited sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure from Canada should finally make a decent push further south into our region for Thursday and Friday getting rid of our front and storm system for good and bringing a return to sunnier and drier conditions.
Humidity values should be at very comfortable levels, and afternoon high temperatures should slowly but surely get a little warmer, getting back to around or just above 80 degrees Thursday, and in the low to mid 80s on Friday.
Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping into the lower 60s and maybe even occasionally some upper 50s.