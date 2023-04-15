NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, a trained weather spotter reported a water rescue due to flash flooding in Trexlertown. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Allentown, Emmaus, Ancient Oaks, Coffeetown, Claussville, Zionsville, Schnecksville, Coplay, Macungie, Coopersburg, Alburtis, and Fullerton. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 63. Northeast Extension between mile markers 47 and 64. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED