TONIGHT: A shower or t-storm early; otherwise, mostly cloudy with some drizzle or fog possible late. Low: 57
SUNDAY: Some drizzle or fog possible early; otherwise clouds break for some decent afternoon sun. High: 73
SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds again with showers likely late and possibly a t-storm. Low: 54
It turned out to be quite an active day of weather on Saturday for some across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey as an area of low pressure which originated over the Gulf of Mexico drifted northward over central Pennsylvania throughout the day. The low brought clusters of showers and t-storms to parts of the region which in some cases produced torrential downpours, flooding, and hail between 0.50" and 1.00" in diameter. Some tropical moisture in association with the low, combined with Atlantic moisture and an unstable atmosphere helped lead to some of the rather intense cells. Outside of the wet weather, it was a mainly cloudy day with some brief breaks of sun, and high temperatures cooler between 70 and 75 degrees, which is still above the normal highs in the low 60s. Now it is April after all, and temperatures are bound to come back down closer to seasonable levels which we expect to occur at the start of the new week. Sunday is likely more dry than wet, with some patchy morning drizzle and another round of a few showers or a thunderstorm overnight. Even cooler air builds in early next week, which looks mostly dry save a spotty lingering shower early Monday morning. It will be breezy and seasonably cool Monday through Wednesday, with highs mostly in the low to mid-60s. However, Tuesday will be the coolest of the bunch, with highs perhaps stuck in the low to mid-50s despite a mainly dry day with some sun. Temperatures likely moderate back above 70 degrees by the latter part of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Much of the coverage of showers and thunderstorms from earlier Saturday will fizzle as we head into the nighttime hours. While an early shower or thunderstorm will be possible, overall a lot of the night does look quieter and dry, although there still could be a touch of drizzle around. Other than that, expect mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog developing. Overnight lows will be very mild only dropping into the upper 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks mostly dry in terms of no measurable rain during the day, but it will likely start with some areas of drizzle and also a little bit of fog. As we work through the day however, look for any gloominess to gradually give way to more in the way of sunshine, certainly by the afternoon. High temperatures should climb into the low and mid 70s. A cold front then approaches later Sunday night bringing another round of showers and a spotty thunderstorm through the overnight. Another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain is possible. We continue to take any rain we can get, even if it is on a weekend, and even if it's not the good soaking we could really use.
NEXT WEEK
Behind a Sunday night cold front, it will be sharply cooler and back to reality temperature-wise, with highs back in the low to mid-60s Monday and Wednesday, and even cooler low to mid-50s on Tuesday. It will also be rather brisk Monday and Tuesday, which will make the seasonably cool air feel a bit cooler still with west to northwest winds around 10-20mph each day. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine the first half of the week with a few showers possible early Monday morning, then perhaps an isolated shower mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, and finally more sun Wednesday. Overnight lows drop to around 40 degrees each night, then upper 40s to near 50 by the end of the week. Warmer air returns later next week, though not to the levels we just enjoyed. Expect partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs climbing back into the low to mid-70s.
