TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid with a spotty shower or t-storm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 91
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and sticky with a shower or t-storm. Low: 69
FRIDAY: Seasonably warm and humid with clouds and some sun; a shower or t-storm, especially south and east. High: 84 Low: 67
They say it's not the heat, it's the humidity, and the last few days certainly lend some credence to that belief. Both Tuesday and Wednesday featured high temperatures up around 90 degrees, a hot day by summer standards. However, Tuesday's 70-degree dew points were replaced by 50 and 60-degree dew points on Wednesday, making it noticeably more comfortable. Of course, it's tough for any 90-degree day to be defined as comfortable, so perhaps less uncomfortable is more appropriate. The humidity levels will inch back up over the next few days, and with a cold front sliding through later today and settling just to our south on Friday, a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible, especially overnight Thursday into the first part of Friday. Much of Saturday is looking dry, then Saturday night and Sunday bring an increased chance for some wet weather again, as a more organized low pressure system ripples along our front and brings the chance for some widespread showers and thunderstorms our way to wrap up the weekend. Temperature-wise, we will likely sneak in one more 90-degree day today before daily highs settle back into the mid to upper 80s thereafter. So early August, while still warmer than normal and still quite humid, doesn't look to feature as many 90-degree days as we've seen through most of July.
TODAY
A weak cold front will continue dropping south through the area during the day today, but have little sensible impact on our weather. Highs will again top out around or just above 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, though dew points look to creep back up higher into the 60s during the day, making for more noticeable humidity. While a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly during the afternoon, most of the day remains dry.
TONIGHT
Our aforementioned cold front will lie to our south tonight while an area of low pressure slowly moves along the boundary. The result will be increasing clouds with an uptick in the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially points south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor. No severe weather is expected at this time, but a few downpours are not out of the question. Overnight lows should settle back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The air will also feel a lot more sticky.
FRIDAY
Friday's rain chances will be highest in the morning with the heaviest and most concentrated activity likely occurring south and east, from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, as a front remains more or less stalled out across the Mid-Atlantic with a wave of low pressure continuing to slowly move along it. Expect a rather cloudy start to the day followed by a little more sunshine breaking through the clouds during the afternoon as the low pressure system along the front to our south makes its way out to sea. Temperatures will fall back to more seasonable levels, but humidity will be noticeable, as highs ease back into the mid 80s. As a result of likely staying below 90 degrees, the week-long heat wave should come to an end for most of us.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the better day right now with tolerable humidity levels, at least partly sunny skies, and mainly dry weather. A shower or thunderstorm could sneak into areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley during the afternoon, but most of the day remains dry with seasonably warm highs again in the mid to upper 80s. As a more organized area of low pressure develops and lifts our front back up to the north later Saturday night and Sunday, chances for showers and thunderstorms will rise. Closer to the low track, the rain will be more widespread, while areas farther away only see scattered showers and storms. So if the low tracks up to our west, which is looking more likely, it's possible that Saturday night brings our best chance for rain with only scattered chances on Sunday as temps and humidity levels rise later in the weekend.