High pressure has been in control since Friday night and shows no signs of letting up through Wednesday. Over the weekend and again today, this high's reign led to an abundance of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night. Despite all that sunshine temperatures struggled during the day only reaching into the low and middle 60s, which is more reminiscent of mid to late October as opposed to mid to late September and that will be the case again today. At night, temperatures have been plummeting into the 30s and that will happen again tonight. Autumn gets underway Tuesday morning with that chilly start, but as the first few days of autumn unfold temperatures, ironically enough, warm up as highs climb through the 70s over the next few days before topping out near 80° on Thursday. Besides the small chance of a shower Thursday night into Friday morning, it's dry as far as the forecast can see.
TODAY
As high pressure continues to be the main weather player on the East Coast, the area will experience plenty of sunshine for the last day of summer. However, despite all of the sunshine temperatures will feel more fall like as they top out in the middle 60s this afternoon.
TONIGHT
Skies remain clear overnight, but instead of the free-fall we've seen temperatures take the last few nights it'll be more of a subtle dip tonight with lows in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
On Tuesday, the center of our high pressure system will move south into southwestern Virginia changing our wind direction to more of a northwesterly flow. This down-sloping wind off the mountains should help raise our high temperatures Tuesday back into the lower 70s as fall begins at 9:31am that morning. The first full day of autumn on Wednesday will be sun-filled yet again and will be met with highs reaching into the upper 70s, which isn't uncommon for late September but is something we haven't seen since last Sunday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
As our high pressure system continues to slowly sink down the East Coast, our winds will also continue to shift to a warmer westerly, or even southwesterly, direction allowing highs to warm into the upper 70s to near 80° again on Thursday and Friday ahead of a weak cold front. A few more clouds will mix with the sunshine Thursday as the aforementioned weak cold front moves closer from the north and west. That front is our only real chance of a passing shower for the week, right now centered around overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The chance is so small however that many of us could very well not see a drop of rain through the end of the week. Once our front passes through later Friday morning, expect the shower chance to be gone as clouds break for a fair amount of sunshine.