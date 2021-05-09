Happy Mother's Day to all the moms - we hope you have a day just a lovely as you are! Your forecast for today looks dry for the first half of the day before another round of rain arrives during the afternoon and continues through the overnight hours. There may be a lingering shower or two Monday before we’ll try to string together a trio of dry days through the latter half of next week. All the while, temperatures will continue to run several degrees below normal for early to mid-May. For reference, average highs for early May should be around or just above 70 degrees.
MOTHER’S DAY
Have plans outside? The earlier the better today! Sunday morning looks dry with some sunshine, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day progresses, with some rain likely developing from west to east after lunchtime. It will remain cool, but at least the rain may be delayed until the second half of the day, with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday night looks wet with some occasional rain. At this time, it appears those near and north of Interstate 78 will see the steadiest rains while a sharp cutoff to the rain will occur to the south with perhaps those closer to Philly and south Jersey hardly seeing anything. Either side of the I-78 corridor can expect a tenth to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall, while those near and north of I-80 as well as near and west of I-81 can expect at least a half inch. Meanwhile, once you get down towards Philly and south Jersey, a tenth of an inch or less of total rainfall is expected.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Some showers look to linger into Monday morning, with clouds breaking for some sunshine by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks mainly dry, although it will be a bit windy, and an upper level disturbance diving in from the north and west later in the afternoon may spark a stray shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High pressure should move overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Cool temperatures will persist through this period, with highs consistently in the low to mid 60s, cooler than our normal highs for this time of year, which should be in the low 70s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure appears as though it will remain in control for Thursday making for another dry day along with a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures should also continue to get a little bit warmer getting back into the upper 60s. At one time, several long range forecast models suggested a coastal low could bring a rather damp, breezy, and cool Friday. Most of the latest guidance however has backed off of this idea. We won’t completely rule out a shower chance with a somewhat cloudy and cool day for Friday at this point with highs in the mid 60s. It’s possible however we’ll be able to go dry and sunnier with time which would also likely mean warmer highs. Stay tuned for updates!
