After a damp and foggy start to our Thursday, we dried out nicely by afternoon and even saw a little sunshine, which allowed highs to climb into the mid to upper 50s. But things take a turn for the cooler and wetter to wrap up the week, as a storm will deliver a shot of steady rain later Friday and especially Friday night. While there will be a brief wintry mix at the onset, especially north of the Lehigh Valley where a coating to an inch or two is possible, mostly in the Poconos, this will be mainly rain. It will be a decent soaking too, with either side of an inch of rain expected for most, which will effectively wash away any minor snow or sleet accumulation early on. It will be breezy too, with a windswept and wet Friday night and east to northeast winds gusting over 30mph at times. Come Saturday, all that should be left are plenty of clouds and a few scattered rain and snow showers, with some sun reappearing by Sunday. It will be a seasonably cool weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s both days, but Sunday getting the nod as the drier and brighter weekend day. Next week will trend progressively cooler as the week progresses, low 50s to start the week then low 40s by week's end. No major storms are expected during a mainly dry week, but some potential for some coastal mischief does exist for the following weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There should be variable clouds around overnight, so let's call it partly cloudy and a bit colder as lows drop to around 30 degrees by morning. Like last night, the two brightest planets, Jupiter and Venus, will appear close together in the western sky. This "conjunction" may not be visible everywhere if there are clouds, but if you have a clear western horizon, especially right after sunset, take a look as the two bright stars very close together will be hard to miss.
FRIDAY
While there could be a little early morning sun Friday, expect clouds to quickly thicken with some rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow developing in the afternoon. Midday highs will likely reach the low 40s, then temperatures fall back to the 30s when the moisture moves in. For most of us, this is mainly or entirely rain, and a decent soaking with either side of an inch of rain expected. But from the Lehigh Valley and especially north into the Poconos, the brief wintry mix could bring a coating of snow and sleet and a bit of freezing rain, with an inch or maybe two of snow/sleet limited to the higher elevations. With the changeover to rain everywhere by Friday night, any evidence of winter weather likely gets washed away by the windswept rain, as east-northeast winds increase to 15-25mph overnight, gusting over 30mph, as temperatures hold steady between 35-40 degrees. The steady rain tapers off before morning.
SATURDAY
Clouds will linger much of Saturday, and there could be a few scattered rain showers or Pocono snow showers that linger into the morning as well. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy, brisk, and seasonably cool day with highs in the mid-40s. Most of the day will be dry, but we'll have to wait until Sunday for things to brighten.
SUNDAY
Skies should become partly sunny on Sunday, with light winds and pleasant highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. This is the better of the two weekend days, and paired with Monday, likely the nicest two days of the forecast through next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday gets the nod as the pick day of the forecast, with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds but mild afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s, easily the warmest day that we'll have to offer you for a while. There could be a passing rain shower or two Monday night or early Tuesday morning, otherwise Tuesday should become partly sunny with highs easing a few degrees lower to around 50 degrees.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The trend for the second half of next week is for progressively cooler and breezy weather to take hold, but keep things mainly dry for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies, brisk breezes, and cooler highs settling back into the low to mid 40s for the rest of the week. We'll watch the end of the week, mainly around next weekend, for our next possible storm, perhaps something along the coast.
