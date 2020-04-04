A pesky ocean storm responsible for a pair of blustery weather days finally loses its grip on our weather this weekend. That said, the clouds we've grown so accustomed to will still be a tough habit to break, though we'll make at least a few strides towards some sun both weekend days. On Saturday, breaks of sunshine are more likely as the day progresses with highs in the upper 50s. On Sunday, a cold front is crawling in from the west, losing a lot of its "oomph" in the process. So, the day may start with some sunshine, but eventually trends cloudier with even a spotty shower later on. It's the warmer weekend day either way with highs starting with a "6," a new habit we'll form lasting through midweek. It's northwest winds behind a Wednesday rain-maker that ultimately allow temperatures to ease back into the 50s thereafter.
SATURDAY
High pressure noses down and builds in from eastern Canada over the weekend, but we'll still have the leftover clouds from our ocean storm to contend with to start the day on Saturday. In addition, we'll have an onshore breeze, albeit much lighter than the winds we saw the past couple of days. A wind off the ocean in early spring can sometimes help to lock the clouds in place a little longer and make them more stubborn to burn off. While clouds may break for a little sun later in the day on Saturday and the day looks dry, mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for most of the day, with seasonably mild highs inching up into the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY
High pressure will still be in control at the start of the day on Sunday, although a weak cold front to our west will inch in our direction. That front will have little moisture to begin with, and that moisture will likely dry up even more as it slides east in our direction. The result will be a day that starts with sunshine and ends with some increase in clouds, but likely stays mainly dry with just the slight chance of a spotty shower late in the day. With more sunshine than Saturday and a light south to southwest wind ahead of our cold front instead of an ocean breeze, temperatures will warm a little more, into the low to mid 60s to wrap up the weekend.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday and possibly Tuesday could end up being the pick days of the forecast in terms of warmth and sunshine, as our weak cold front settles to our south and eventually stalls out. We should be far enough removed from it to have partly sunny skies both days, although a shower is still possible Tuesday as the front inches north in our direction. Highs likely climb well into the 60s both days, which look mostly dry as well.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday may qualify as the wettest day of the forecast, with a disturbance rippling along our front and bringing our best chance for a few periods of rain along with slightly cooler temperatures as well. A stronger cold front could bring another chance of showers by Thursday followed by some cooler air towards Good Friday and the start of Easter weekend.