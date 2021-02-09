February is traditionally the snowiest month of the winter, and it is certainly living up to that tradition with 6 of the first 9 days so far this month seeing some snow. Today’s snow was mostly light, with a few inches of snow especially over the higher elevations north of the Interstate 78 corridor. Not everyone saw accumulating snow, and there were pockets of some light sleet and freezing drizzle at times as well. Regardless, it was a cloudy, cold, and wintry day, and more similar days are expected to follow the rest of the week. The cold temperatures will remain locked in place, with yet another storm slated to slide by to our south later this week. As of right now, the storm track looks far enough south to keep the heaviest snows across Maryland, Virginia, and Delmarva, with a few rounds of just some fringe light snows brushing our area from Wednesday night through Friday morning. By the weekend, another storm may track off the East Coast and could deliver another chance of snow, depending on how close to the coast it tracks. Regardless, it’s a fairly cold and unsettled pattern into next week with multiple chances for snow. Some will miss, some will brush by, and while no direct hits are immediately likely, we’ll continue to watch the active pattern closely.
TONIGHT
Clouds will break tonight for some clearing, but with light winds and plenty of snow cover, expect a cold night with lows dropping into the mid to upper teens. As a result, any surfaces that are wet or slushy going into the evening will refreeze overnight, so watch for slick spots.
WEDNESDAY
While Wednesday will start off with just a bit of sunshine, expect clouds to thicken ahead of our next system. It will be another colder than average day with highs around 30 degrees, but light winds mean there won’t be much of an additional wind chill.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
A pair of disturbances will pass by to our south for the latter half of the week, one Wednesday night into Thursday morning and another Thursday night into Friday morning. The steadiest snows are expected to stay south of the Mason Dixon Line, the Maryland/Pennsylvania border in other words. But our area may get brushed with some fringe lighter snows from one or both waves, bringing a light accumulation of a coating to an inch or two, especially from the Lehigh Valley on south. In between waves, Thursday itself looks mostly dry, but probably mostly cloudy and continued cold.
THIS WEEKEND
Yet another low pressure will approach, this time up the East Coast, but it’s unclear how close to the coast or how strong it may be. Saturday likely starts dry and Sunday likely finishes dry, but in between, there’s yet another opportunity for at least some light snow. Cold temperatures likely continue through the weekend with highs remaining around or below 30 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: