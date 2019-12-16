TODAY: Cloudy with a little snow mixed with sleet; little to no accumulation. High: 36
TONIGHT: Brief snow and sleet turning to freezing rain, then eventually rain; C-2" north. Low: 32
TUESDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle with clearing late; freezing rain lingering north. High: 42 Low: 27
|WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE AREA FROM MONDAY INTO TUESDAY
Just like yesterday, our weather in a word this Monday starts with a "w," but this time around, we'll trade "windy" for "wintry" all before changing it to "wet" Tuesday. A touch of snow and sleet Monday will precede a period of freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning before it's plain rain thereafter. Behind this wintry system, cold air will spill in along gusty northwest winds, problematic where icing is more prevalent along and north of I-80. An arctic front may fuel a few snow showers, too, Wednesday afternoon. The weather pattern relaxes for a while beginning Thursday, but it's frigid then before temperatures bounce back to 40 something by the weekend.
An area of high pressure to the north continues to feed lots of dry air into the northern mid-Atlantic Monday, eating away at precipitation. This precipitation is trying to develop as a warm front lifts across Mason-Dixon Line. A touch of snow and sleet may reach the ground through Monday afternoon, but overall, this "Round 1" is not a big deal. Little to no accumulations of snow and sleet are expected during the day. We're waiting on "Round 2," a more organized swath of precipitation arriving Monday evening as an area of low pressure lifts our way from the Tennessee River Valley.
A brief period of snow and sleet starts first Monday evening, perhaps bringing a coating with an inch of two materializing in the mountains. More notable and impactful, the transition to freezing rain later Monday night then eventually plain rain through overnight into Tuesday morning. From the Interstate 276 corridor on north, and even more so north of Interstate 78 and through the higher elevations of the Poconos and through far northwestern New Jersey, a light accumulation of ice is possible on untreated and elevated surfaces like sidewalks, bridges, and secondaries. That icing, if it occurs, would be a bigger deal for friends in the higher elevations where the air is much colder, in the 20s. The rest of us sit somewhere near the freezing mark limiting the impact from freezing rain.
Icing should last the longest near and north of Interstate 80, where the highest accumulations of ice are expected on the order of 0.10"-0.20". For much of the rest of the area, 0.01" to 0.10" of ice accumulation is possible before a switch to plain rain for much of the time on Tuesday. And that rain may be on the order of 0.50" to 1.00" until our storm pulls away later Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb through the 40s for all but the Poconos.
As skies clear Tuesday night, winds become gusty, and this could lead to some power outages in northern areas if enough ice is leftover on trees and power lines. Winds gust up to and higher than 30 miles-an-hour through Wednesday.
The rest of the upcoming week is dominated by cold and mainly dry weather, save some Wednesday snow showers and flurries as a shot of arctic air gives us a glancing blow. The cold should ease by the weekend, the last one before the holidays, and the last one of fall. Winter Solstice happens at 11:19 p.m. Saturday with Christmas following soon after on Wednesday. Tucked in between, some decent last-minute shopping weather, at least for now.
Wishes for a safe and productive day at work and school!