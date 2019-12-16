Weather Alert

NJZ008-PAZ061-062-171000- /O.CON.KPHI.WW.Y.0021.000000T0000Z-191217T1800Z/ Morris-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Morristown, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 330 PM EST Mon Dec 16 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris county. In Pennsylvania, Northampton and Lehigh counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute tonight and the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain this evening. Precipitation may become predominantly freezing rain and sleet tonight before gradually becoming rain Tuesday morning as surface temperatures slowly climb above freezing. Rain will continue Tuesday afternoon, possibly briefly mixing with snow before ending Tuesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$