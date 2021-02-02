Our strong and long-lasting winter storm continues into Tuesday after already dumping one to two feet across the area since the snow started on Sunday. A slow moving coastal storm meandering off the New Jersey coast will continue to spin snow and wind back through the area into Tuesday, however, that snow will be much lighter in nature and more intermittent and scattered, before the marathon storm finally tapers off Tuesday evening.
The cleanup can begin without fear of additional snow Wednesday and Thursday, with skies becoming partly sunny, although a brisk breeze will continue and lead to some blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will climb above freezing, which will help with the cleanup at least slightly, as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.
A few rain and snow showers are possible Friday morning, and there is the chance of another storm and another chance of snow later in the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
As our Nor’Easter continues slowly working its way further north off of the New England coastline later today, periods of snow will continue across the region. That snow will be much lighter in nature however compared to what we saw on Monday, and it will be much more scattered and intermittent in nature as well.
1 to 2 feet of snow has already fallen, with the highest totals through much of the Lehigh Valley, North Jersey, and parts of Upper Bucks and Berks counties. An additional coating to an inch or two can be expected by days end today. That will drive totals close to 30” on the high end, with widespread totals from 16 to 28 inches the general rule for many. Lesser totals in southern Pennsylvania and central and southern New Jersey due to less banding and more mixing throughout the storm.
Light snow will taper to flurries this evening, and then the dig out can really begin with no fear of additional snow the following few days.
TONIGHT
A few flurries will remain early on, however, much of the night should be rather dry as plenty of clouds still rotate around our departing storm system off the New England coastline. Winds will continue to blow which will still aid in blowing and drifting some snow, even though are storm will finally be done with. Also, overnight lows will settle back into the mid 20s, so this will aid in refreezing any slushy areas and standing water.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
A few morning flurries are possible on Wednesday, but the large majority of the area should stay dry as skies become partly sunny. Thursday looks mostly sunny, and both days will feature brisk breezes and highs in the mid to upper 30s, allowing for some modest melting and compacting of the snow, with some improvements on the roads expected. Watch for refreezing at night as temperatures drop below freezing.
FRIDAY
A few rain and snow showers early Friday give way to some sunshine, with highs briefly milder and around 40 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks brisk and bright with seasonably cold, then there’s another chance of snow for Sunday. However, let’s first get through our current storm before we concern ourselves with the next one.
TRACK THE WEATHER: