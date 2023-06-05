Despite the abnormally dry spring and an increasing need for rain, with parts of eastern PA now deemed to be in a moderate drought, there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later today or tonight and into Tuesday. So, some lucky backyards will see a few raindrops but unfortunately not all. As a closed area of low pressure sits off to our north a few disturbances may roll around bringing a shower or thundershower Thursday and/or Friday. In between those odds, for the rest of the week, expect a stretch of partly sunny and near seasonable 70-something-degree days.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
A weak cold front will move through from the northwest which could squeeze out a stray shower or two tonight or overnight. In addition, there will be a few more clouds and possibly some hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires. Temperatures tonight will fall down to the 50s amid cool northerly breezes.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned cold front will continue its journey southeastward crossing the region on Tuesday. While the front is weak and won’t carry too much moisture with it, latest forecast model guidance has suggested there’s a slightly better chance for a shower or even a thunderstorm compared to previous forecasts. Regardless, it’s still not a widespread soaking rain and plenty of spots likely stay dry versus being wet with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs Tuesday should reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with nighttime lows falling to the 50s/
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
An area of low pressure will park itself near Nova Scotia or the coast of Maine and just slowly meander back and forth for the middle and latter portion of the week. The system will carry some decent rainfall with it, however, we expect much of that rainfall to remain up across New England and Upstate New York, as much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain. Instead, we'll likely see a mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s followed by partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with a low chance for a shower or thundershower. High temperatures will be seasonably cooler Thursday and Friday in the middle and lower 70s.
