TODAY: Very windy and cooler with clouds and limited sunshine. A spotty shower, mainly north and west. High: 57
TONIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy and still breezy; an evening sprinkle, mainly north. Low: 45
FRIDAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds along with a cool, gusty breeze. High: 60 Low: 36
|WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING
Rain from Wednesday’s storm system ended by midnight last night with skies clearing a little overnight and low temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees. Storm total rainfall amounts across the area generally averaged between 1 and 2 inches, but there were some isolated 2 inch or more amounts, including Allentown, which received 2.33 inches. Some urban and poor drainage flooding may have been seen Wednesday evening. Winds shifted around and became westerly overnight behind the strengthening, but exiting, low pressure system, and increased to around 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts by the Thursday pre-dawn hours.
For the rest of today, occasional “leaf-stripping” westerly wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles-per-hour will remain possible. The blustery winds are bringing in some drier air, but also a shot of some unseasonably cool air for this time of the year as high temperatures likely fail to reach 60 degrees. When you factor in the stiff winds as well, it will likely feel like 40-something-degrees for much of the day. There will be at least a few breaks in the clouds for the remainder of the day which means there will be at least a little sunshine, certainly the further south one travels, but skies will still likely average out mostly cloudy. While most of the area should remain dry, a few showers will be possible, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, thanks to an upper level trough swinging through.
Friday won’t be as windy, but there will still be a cool and brisk breeze as some patchy clouds should give way to increasing sunshine with highs around 60 degrees. As high pressure builds in Friday night, mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop well into the 30s with areas of frost likely. A dry and pleasant Saturday follows with lots of sunshine and seasonably cool highs in the low to mid 60s, as the first half of the weekend looks overall brighter and nicer than the latter half.
Sunday doesn't look to be all that wet, but expect mostly cloudy skies to return as another coastal low (this time a weaker one) brings some clouds and rain to coastal areas later Sunday, and perhaps a shower or two farther inland towards the Interstate 95 corridor. Farther northwest, it’s mainly dry and also milder despite less overall sunshine compared to Saturday as highs return to the mid and upper 60s.
A cold front will then approach from the west late Monday into Tuesday bringing a chance of rain for everyone, however highs will continue to slowly climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees thanks to a southerly wind flow ahead of the cold front. The cold front may linger into Wednesday morning keeping a chance for a spotty shower around, but overall much of Wednesday looks dry with intervals of sun and clouds and some gusty breezes on occasion as high pressure builds back in from the west. Highs will turn cooler however Wednesday dropping back into the low 60s.
Have a great and safe rest of the day and remainder of the week!