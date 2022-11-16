Not too long ago temperatures were near 70° and last night, some areas saw the first flakes of the season! Weather whiplash is in the rearview mirror now as we move through the next several days with not many daily changes. There will be a few lingering showers and patchy fog this morning then by the afternoon we should see some peeks of sunshine. So, once this system passes through, we'll continue to dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns. Chilly temperatures will remain in place with high temperatures below normal, mainly in the 40s and 30s and nighttime lows in the 20s.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
As this system begins to depart, expect lingering light rain or passing showers for the first half of the day amid cloudy skies. As the day goes on, clouds will gradually decrease and the wet weather will wrap up as the coastal low moves off the Delmarva and further away out to sea. Temperatures won't change though, same as the last few days, with highs stuck in the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure builds in leading to mainly dry conditions to close out the work week. The one exception may be on Thursday where a northwesterly wind flow may lead to a bit of a lake effect rain/snow setup, and this could lead to stray rain/snow shower across parts of the Poconos. Overall, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to close out the work and school week as a reinforcing shot of chilly air builds into the region. And gusty winds at times will add an extra chill to the air through the period. Look for afternoon highs Thursday to reach the mid 40s, then only low 40s on Friday. And nighttime lows are expected to drop into the mid and upper 20s. For some perspective, average highs this time of year should be in the mid 50s and average lows should be in the mid 30s.
WEEKEND
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days and chilly temperatures as well. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be around 40° and nighttime lows will mainly be in this 20s. Some models were hinting at another coastal low pressure system late Sunday but have now backed off a bit on the progression. We'll keep an eye out for any changes but as of now it looks to be a mostly dry weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: