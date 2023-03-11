Rain will mix with or change over to a period of snow first thing Saturday morning through around midday, but this likely only amounts to a coating to maybe around an inch at most. We'll dry out for the second half of the weekend later Saturday into Sunday, but the break will likely be short-lived, as yet another storm brings another chance of a mix of rain and snow to the area Sunday night through the beginning of the new work and school week. The weather then looks quiet, but also blustery, through the mid to latter part of the week. Temperatures look to stay seasonably chilly through midweek before warming up Thursday and Friday to the 50s, possibly lower 60s, briefly. Another reminder: it's also back to daylight saving time tonight - don't forget to push your clocks forward an hour before going to bed! Though we loose and hour of sleep, our sunset time Sunday will be in the 7 o'clock hour.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Precipitation is expected fill back in with snow north and rain south as we work through Saturday morning to around midday. A mix of rain and snow will work from north to south before it all tapers off to scattered showers or flurries and ends roughly around noon. While a coastal low will pop off the Mid-Atlantic and strengthen, it happens too late and moves away too fast to have any snowier impact on our forecast. It dries out Saturday afternoon with clouds perhaps breaking for a little sun along with a somewhat gusty wind and seasonably chilly highs in the mid 40s. Skies will become mostly clear tonight as winds settle and temperatures fall to the middle 20s. Sunday is our "in-between" day and the better of the two weekend days, with sunshine to start the day followed by some increasing clouds later on. A mix of rain and snow may return as early as Sunday night and continue into Monday. Highs should be in the mid 40s and nighttime temperatures will fall to the middle 30
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our next storm will bring a mix of rain and snow, as all snow would be tough given the lack of cold air, a common theme this season. Sunday night into Monday, and possibly even into at least Tuesday morning, will see a mix of rain and snow, with again the best chances of accumulating snow in the Poconos, with chances for rain dominating the farther south you travel. A coastal low may develop offshore as well, but how quick and how close will dictate how light or heavy our rain and snow will be. As that ocean storm departs, it will be rather windy but also drier through the middle of the week as high temperatures reach the low 40s Monday, then drop into the upper 30s Tuesday.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
High pressure will slowly build in from our west for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a pair of dry days with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are still expected to be quite gusty Wednesday with the squeeze play going on between high pressure to our west and our departing storm system over the Canadian Maritimes. By Thursday though, winds should really lighten up as high pressure builds overhead. Look for highs to reach the low and mid 40s Wednesday, but wind chills well back into the 30s, then more comfortable highs Thursday back in the lower 50s with the lighter winds.
TRACK THE WEATHER: