A cold front crossed the region back on Saturday afternoon/evening bringing with it steady rains and even a few rather intense thunderstorms. Several spots saw damaging winds along with hail between 0.50" and 1.00" in diameter. A Tornado Warning was even issued for far northern reaches of Pike County. As the aforementioned cold front moves away, some rain will linger early Sunday morning. While Sunday will be dry for most, a spotty shower is possible more north around the Poconos and as far south as I-78 as a quick disturbance passes. Also, high temperatures today turn fairly seasonable with highs in the mid 60s and nighttime temperatures falling to near 40 degrees. Next week we may very well not get out of the 50s for Monday through Wednesday before the numbers rebound slightly to the lower 60s for the latter half of the week. Turning toward the second half of the week, the weather will turn unsettled with opportunities for passing showers. No one day looks to be a washout, in fact guidance has been flip flopping on timing and track so details will be ironed out in the day ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Sunday should be a quiet and largely dry day with a decent amount of sunshine to start followed by some increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower may pop back up Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening thanks to some upper level energy settling in from the north and west, but all-in-all much of the day should be dry. The big change however will be a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs returning to the mid 60s, which is seasonable. West winds may occasionally gust to around 20 miles-per-hour certainly adding a little extra chill to the air.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
An upper level trough overhead for the first half of the week will ensure we experience some chilly conditions again similar to how the past week started with high temperatures Monday through Wednesday perhaps getting no higher than the upper 50s. There will also be a bit of a northwest breeze to add an extra chill to the air. Just a stray shower for the higher elevations north and west will be possible Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies expected otherwise. On Wednesday, skies may be a bit cloudier, and more of the area might see a few showers, as a weak piece of energy embedded within our upper level trough rotates through.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Temperatures will try to rebound a little for the latter half of the week with highs expected to return to the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday with clouds and some breaks of sunshine. These highs are still below normal however as the average high is in the mid to upper 60s. As of right now, guidance doesn't have the best handle on the next weather maker arriving later in the week. However, an unsettled pattern looks to develop bringing a round of precipitation later in the week - the timing and track will be ironed out once we get closer to the timeframe.
TRACK THE WEATHER: