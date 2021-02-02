You'll continue to see some snow throughout the day as spots of snow slowly drift over our area.
On the radar above, look how that snow is backing down from the north, moving northeast to southwest across PA & NJ.
The actual energy of our storm is still off the coast of New Jersey, which is why we're still seeing some snow.
On our interactive radars, look how the snow extends from way up in Canada to states south of us!
This storm goes in the record books as the second largest snowstorm in the Lehigh Valley. We actually got more snow as the blizzard of 1996, but not as much snow as five years ago in 2016.
When you're cleaning up the snow today, it will be windy.
There won't be any more snow on Wednesday or Thursday.
We are tracking some snow for Friday morning, but it will not be plowable. It'll be a coating to an inch or two. We'll keep you updated on this.
Then, that snow changes to rain by lunchtime, and we'll have some showers in the afternoon as a cold front crosses.
It sure gets cold behind that cold front. After spending Thursday and Friday in the 40s, we're back in the 30s for the weekend. Then, down into the 20s we go on Monday.
We are tracking some more snow for this upcoming Sunday, but it's too early to tell how much. One of the future radars we use to forecast (European) wants us to get plowable snow. The other weather models we use (American and Canadian) just want us to get a coating or an inch or two. As soon as they all agree on the forecast, we'll get you the update forecast on air, online, and on our 69 News Weather App.
