NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate snowfall will overspread the area mid to late morning. Snow will then taper off from southwest to northeast through Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
spotlight
LIVE: Pocono Mountain cameras
Interactive Radars
LIVE Traffic Cameras
More Weather Info
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year-old boy charged in shooting death of teenage girl in Reading
- Covid-19 deaths at Lehigh County Jail lead to calls for changes
- Another round of accumulating snow increasingly likely for Sunday
- Democrats pave the way to pass President Joe Biden's relief package without the help of Republicans
- Another building in Reading begins to collapse
- Pets of the month: Thyra, Ragnar, Brida, and Uhtred from 3 Husketeers Rescue in Emmaus
- Health Beat: Omega-3 fish oil no help for heart health?
- Police investigate deadly crash at Route 33, I-78 interchange in Northampton County
- Allentown police find burglary suspect asleep in 7-Eleven parking lot
- Otters at Lehigh Valley Zoo make picks for Sunday's game