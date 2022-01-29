You can view this camera anytime by downloading the free WFMZ+ app today!
Cloudy, windy, and cold with some snow, especially in the morning. Steadier snow towards the shore. 2-4" for most of the Lehigh Valley. A coating to 2" north and west. Higher amounts south and east of the Lehigh Valley, with over a foot at the shore..
Partly cloudy, windy, and cold.
Updated: January 29, 2022 @ 6:37 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northampton, Lehigh, and Berks Counties in Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow will continue through mid morning before ending by midday. Strong winds may create areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&