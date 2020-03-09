LIVESTREAM
LIVE: Sunrise over Allentown
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012>027-PAZ054- 055-060>062-070-071-101>106-091700- New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Delaware Beaches-Cecil-Kent MD- Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon- Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Eastern Monmouth-Mercer-Salem- Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland- Atlantic-Cape May-Atlantic Coastal Cape May-Coastal Atlantic- Coastal Ocean-Southeastern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh- Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Rehoboth Beach, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Long Beach Island, Wharton State Forest, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 317 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020 ...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread This Afternoon... Relative humidity values will once again drop to around 20 percent this afternoon, and winds this afternoon may gust to around 20 mph. The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and drying fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread today. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. $$
Interactive Radars
LIVE Traffic Cameras
More Weather Info
Most Popular
Articles
- New Jersey officials announce 2 more presumptive cases of COVID-19
- 2 more presumed cases of COVID-19 in Montco, bringing state total to 6, officials say
- Firefighter injured battling blaze at Allentown nightclub
- Officials: Two presumed coronavirus cases in Montgomery County
- Bethlehem Township police looking for missing teen girl
- Several vehicles involved in Route 22 wreck
- Berks County girl with rare disease overcoming the odds
- 4 men charged in Green Dragon heist in Lancaster County
- 'Everybody was crying' : Reading restaurant owner reacts to loss of staff member in fire
- Central Bucks schools to reopen after COVID-19 tests negative in Bucks County