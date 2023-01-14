It’s been a cold and blustery, but otherwise dry, start to the holiday weekend as Saturday featured clouds and limited sunshine along with below normal high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and northerly winds gusting 25 to 30 miles-per-hour making for wind chills in the teens and 20s. It’s a brief shot of cold air that lingers through the weekend, and while it pales in comparison to the Christmas blast of arctic air, it’s still the coldest air we’ve seen so far this January, which isn’t saying much of course. Breezes will remain stiff through the remainder of the weekend keeping an extra chill to the air going, but we will get back to a lot more sunshine for Sunday, and the air temperature will at least get a little warmer in the afternoon climbing back to around 40 degrees. Martin Luther King Day Monday should feel more comfortable to be outside as we’ll keep plenty of sunshine going along with a continued warming of our high temperatures into the mid 40s and lighter winds. And then basically our high temperatures remain above normal in the 40s for the rest of the week. It's not as warm as where we were earlier this month, but temperatures remain above normal indefinitely, which means cold and snow remain scarce. Anything that falls next week should be mostly rain and not wintry in nature, with Tuesday and especially Thursday the best chances for some wet weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The region has been sandwiched between high pressure over the Midwest and low pressure lifting northward off the East Coast along a cold front. The squeeze play between these two features is the reason for our blustery winds, and we can expect this tight pressure gradient to remain in place for much of the rest of the weekend keeping that breeze on the stiff side. It’s also been rather cloudy thanks to some moisture trapped in the low-levels and some higher cloud cover streaming in from the offshore low. With drier air building in on a north to northwesterly wind flow tonight and our offshore low pressure system moving a little further east, look for skies to eventually turn mostly clear. Overnight low temperatures should drop into the low to mid 20s, but with the breeze factored in, wind chills will be down into the teens into Sunday morning.
SUNDAY AND MLK MONDAY
With high pressure from the Midwest building closer to the region on Sunday and the offshore low pressure system continuing to move a little further away, our skies should turn mostly sunny. The breeze should still be pretty stiff Sunday, generally 10-20 miles-per-hour, so it’s still going to feel winter-like regardless of the abundance of sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures should return to around or just above 40 degrees, but again with the wind factored in, wind chills will still be well down into the 30s Sunday afternoon. The cold and wind ease much more for Martin Luther King Day Monday under mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will continue their climb to more pleasant levels in the mid 40s.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
The cold and snow remain largely absent next week, just as they have most of the month so far. Highs will remain mostly in the 40s through the rest of the week, above our average high for mid-January, which is in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance will bring mostly cloudy skies our way for Tuesday with perhaps a few rain showers, although nothing that looks to amount to much. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach the low 40s. The weak disturbance exits for Wednesday making for a dry day, although still somewhat cloudy skies, as high temperatures climb a little again back into the mid and upper 40s. A stronger storm system looks to impact the region on Thursday, and it once again looks to be a case where low pressure tracks to our northwest meaning more influence from milder air. So this means Thursday is likely another rainy day, although at the onset in the morning, there might be a little snow and/or ice for parts of the Poconos. High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the low 40s.
