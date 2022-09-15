Fall begins one week from today, and there's an early fall preview on the way tonight with our coolest night since late June as widespread 40s are expected overnight. But if you're not ready to say good-bye to summer just yet, Mother Nature has you covered with a string of increasingly warm and mainly dry days through most of next week. There's the chance of a shower or two early next week, centered on Monday, but most of the wet weather looks to stay to our north across Upstate New York and New England. Otherwise, enjoy some 70-something-degree sunshine on Friday to wrap up the week, then 80-something-degree sunshine over the weekend and most of next week. Fall officially begins next Thursday evening September 22nd at 9:03pm, but there's plenty of nice late summer weather left between now and then. Oh, and don't forget to watch what could be an extra colorful sunset tonight, as some western wildfire smoke high up in our sky provides a haze that could lead to some more vivid than usual evening colors tonight and early morning colors around sunrise Friday.
TONIGHT
Expect a mainly clear Thursday night, with light winds and a fallish-feel temperature-wise, as widespread lows in the 40s are expected, as cool as the low 40s in the Poconos, mid to upper 40s for most. With some high altitude haze from western wildfires across the area, the Thursday evening sunset and Friday morning sunrise could be a little more colorful than normal, if there's enough haze around to scatter the horizon sunlight.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Cool and crisp starts will give way to seasonably warm and pleasant finishes over the next few days, with mostly sunny skies expected. We may still have to contend with some areas of haze, which will make the sky milky white if thick enough. Any haze is a byproduct of some high altitude smoke from western US wildfires, but there will be no air quality issues or smoky smell here on the ground. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday, inching up to around 80 degrees on Saturday. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday nights will still be comfortably cool and in the 50s, but not as much so as those 40s from Thursday night.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the last weekend of summer with another sunny and dry day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs should climb into the mid 80s, warmer than our average mid-September high in the upper 70s. While warmer, we'll keep the humidity in check and keep things well within the tolerable range comfort-wise.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Overall, the warmer and drier than average pattern should be the rule through the first half of next week. There will be a front up over Upstate New York and New England that will be the focal point for some showers, most of which stay up to our north. However, especially on Monday, a few showers could sneak farther south into parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's the only chance of showers in an otherwise dry forecast, and right now any rain looks to be mainly scattered and light in nature. Highs will still be warm and up in the mid 80s, with perhaps a touch more humidity too but nothing excessive or that uncomfortable.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure should be in control the second half of next week as summer transitions into fall, at least according to the calendar. But weather-wise, the warm and dry weather likely continues Wednesday and Thursday, with highs remaining in the low to mid 80s through the autumnal equinox on Thursday.
