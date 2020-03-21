The first full day of spring Friday was one of those "don't judge a book by its cover" days. Clouds, wind and even rain at times were garnished with some 70s and even a few 80s farther south. The June-like warmth came ahead of a cold front, and behind it, much cooler air for the first weekend of spring. In fact, the "don't judge a book by its cover" theme applies here, too. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only land in the 50s Saturday and 40s Sunday with a sub-freezing night tucked in between. Then by later Sunday night and Monday, a late-season coastal low will deliver a chilly rain and even some spring snow to start next week. It's one and done, though, as a pair of systems bring plain old rain for Wednesday and then again on Friday. And like a little weather déjà vu, Friday will come in as the warmest day of the week with highs back in the 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of spring is an entirely dry one, but compared to Friday's spring and even summer-like surge of air, it's also sharply cooler in the wake of a front. While Saturday starts with some stubborn courtesy of Friday's cold front, the rest of the day is sunny. Mother Nature issues a temperature reality check, though, with highs back down to 50-something-degrees, which is admittedly closer to average for the first week of spring. While some brisk breezes may linger early Saturday along with those clouds, winds gradually diminish the rest of the weekend. Calm winds combined with clear skies will allow temperatures to drop below freezing Saturday night, into the middle and upper 20s. So, Sunday gets off to a cold but sunny start with some late-day high clouds increasing as highs reach into the upper 40s. All in all, it's a good-looking weekend weather-wise, but it won't feel quite as good as it looks.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
After a sunny and cool weekend, things take a turn for the unsettled again early next week as our next storm develops and heads our way for late Sunday night into most of Monday. An areas of high pressure responsible for a dry, sunny weekend is sliding off the east coast of Canada at this point, while low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March. Of course, things have to come together just right this time of year for widespread accumulating snow. That being said, some snow or a wintry mix will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning before changing to rain for much of the area. North of the Lehigh Valley into the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, things may remain mostly snow, with accumulations looking most likely, as much as 2-4" of snow with locally higher amounts. A coating to 2" of snow is possible farther south through the Interstate 78 corridor including the Lehigh Valley and most of North Jersey and all the way down to the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76/I-276).
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Temperatures return to seasonable levels by the middle of next week, with Tuesday providing a lull in between storms and a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. Another low pressure zipping along in the fast flow provides another round of wet weather Wednesday, but this time without the snow. It's just periods of plain old rain Wednesday, and plenty of clouds, with highs in the middle 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A pair of 60-degree weather days to round out the work week, though one day is drier and brighter than the other. Just like last week, the wetter day is Friday with some showers possible at any time.