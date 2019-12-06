TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear with diminishing winds. Low: 27
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny but cold. High: 38
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low: 19
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
As a cold front approached the area from the west on Friday it brought with it some ups and some downs. The ups were the mainly dry conditions and the temperatures as they peaked around 50°, which is roughly 5° above normal for early December. The downs were cloudier skies, increasingly breezy conditions, and a few showers to the area, mainly in the form of rain.
The aforementioned cold front will exit off to the east this evening, but before it goes look for a few more rain and possibly snow showers to the north to make their way through. That will come to an end by the late evening hours at which point skies will begin to clear as high pressure starts to build in from the west and temperatures will begin to tumble. By daybreak on Saturday temperatures will have fallen in to the upper 20s, which is seasonable, but also a little colder than last night.
That high will position itself directly overhead by day's end on Saturday, which spells a sun-filled day for us. However, it'll be a cold sunshine, because despite the golden rays temperatures just won't respond as they only bounce back into the upper 30s. Then overnight temperatures will plummet into the teens, making for a cold commute to your Sunday services. Thankfully, the cold air will moderate a bit on Sunday as temperatures climb into the seasonable mid 40s. Those temps will be accompanied by a good amount of sunshine once again, but there will be some high and then mid level clouds streaming in throughout the day.
Those mid and high level clouds moving in on Sunday can be attributed to an area of low pressure that will bring milder temperatures, but also cloudier skies to the area Monday and Tuesday. While temperatures are in the low 50s on Monday, then near 60° on Tuesday we will be dealing with periods of rain. Most location will pick around 1.0" by the time it's all said and done late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning when it may end as snow.
A blast of cold air is expected to build back in on Wednesday and stick around for the remainder of the work week when highs are expected to return to the 30s. The winds will kick up at times during this stretch making for wind chill values in the teens and 20s. By-in-large things look dry through this period, but a few weak pieces of upper level energy swinging through combined with a northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes may occasionally bring a flurry or two. An area of low pressure will move up from our southwest Friday night into Saturday bringing with it some slightly warmer air, and hence, mostly rain. When this moisture initially works in however late Friday night, the air may be cold enough for a brief period of ice and snow.
Have a great weekend!