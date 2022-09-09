Today and Saturday will feature a good amount of sunshine and warm conditions. But, the humidity levels will remain low with dew points holding in the 50s for the most part. Overnight lows will also be comfortable with 50s. Despite the recent rain, most of eastern Pennsylvania is still considered to be abnormally dry, while much of New Jersey remains in a moderate to severe drought. Our next chance of rain arrives late in the weekend and early next week, as a slow moving cold front inches in our direction from the west. Clouds arrives Saturday night and showers may arrive as early as Sunday, making Saturday the better weekend day. Rain chances continue from Sunday into Monday and even Tuesday, and will depend on how long it takes our slow moving front to slide off the East Coast. Highs will ease back into the mid to upper 70s early next week with higher humidity levels, before drier weather likely returns the second half of the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
With high pressure in control, expect a sunny and seasonably warm Friday, followed by a mostly sunny and pleasant Saturday. Both days will be in the low 80s, which is right around average for early September, with nighttime lows remaining comfy and in the mid to upper 50s. Some clouds may increase late Saturday but any thicker overcast will hold off until Saturday night.
SUNDAY
As high pressure slides off the coast, the second half of the weekend looks cloudier and potentially a little unsettled as a slow moving cold front approaches from the west. While it initially looked like rain chances may hold off until after the weekend, guidance now suggests showers or even some steadier rain arrives on Sunday. So let's play Sunday as a mostly cloudy day with at least the chance of some rain or rain showers. If that's the case, cooler temperatures may prevail as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The week likely begins with some mostly cloudy and somewhat humid weather, as our slow moving front meanders its way east through the area Monday into Tuesday. As a result, there will be a continued chance of some rain showers, especially Monday, with a diminishing but still present chance of some showers on Tuesday as well. Given the clouds and rain chances, highs will likely remain in the 70s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Our slow moving front should be nudged far enough offshore by Wednesday to allow for some drier and brighter weather to return thereafter, and as high pressure builds in, we'll remain fairly quiet and close to seasonable temperature-wise with highs around 80 degrees.