After a stellar fall weekend weather-wise, some of us woke up to clouds and a few passing rain showers early on Monday. But most of the day turned out partly sunny, and outside of a few more rain showers later Wednesday, most of the week looks dry. Granted, we'll have some swings in temperatures that are typical in early fall, as milder air arrives over the next few days ahead of our next cold front, followed by a two-day shot of brisk and sharply cooler weather later in the week. While Columbus Day weekend should start out dry with moderating temperatures, we'll have to watch what happens with the remnants of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to strike the storm-ravaged northern Gulf Coast by this weekend. If the leftover moisture can make it this far north up the East Coast, Sunday night into Monday would be our next window for some more widespread rain.
TUESDAY
High pressure remains in charge on Tuesday, which should deliver a mostly sunny and nice day once the low clouds and fog in the morning lift away. Temperatures will inch up to around 70 degrees by afternoon, making for a dry and pleasant early October day.
WEDNESDAY
As our high slides off the coast, a cold front will sweep through the Northeast later Wednesday into Wednesday night. While the day begins with sunshine, clouds will increase as the day progresses and a few rain showers are possible later in the day, especially the farther north you travel from the Lehigh Valley. Brisk west to southwest winds ahead of our front will help deliver our warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s ahead of any passing late day rain showers, but remember that not everyone will get wet and any showers should be light and scattered.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our front, it's much cooler to wrap up the week with some gusty winds on Thursday ushering in the cooler air, which sticks around through Friday night. Expect partly sunny skies and windy weather on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a relaxing wind on Friday as high pressure builds in once again. Highs both days will be in the low 60s, cooler than our average early October high in the mid to upper 60s. The gusty winds will make Thursday the cooler feeling of the two days.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks nice to start the holiday weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs back up to seasonable levels in the upper 60s. Clouds increase on Sunday as we watch the likely remnants of Delta, the tropical system likely to impact the Gulf States by the weekend. Any rain right now, if it makes it this far north, should likely hold off until after the day on Sunday.