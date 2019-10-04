TONIGHT: Turning clear and colder with diminishing winds; patchy frost will form late, mainly north. Low: 38
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, but cool. High: 62
SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 45
|FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, LEHIGH, LUZERNE, MONROE, NORTHAMPTON, PIKE, SUSSEX, AND WARREN COUNTIES FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM SATURDAY
Friday certainly was a dry, sunnier, and warmer day across the viewing area, but boy was it windy. In the wake of the cold front that moved through early in the day we saw winds gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour throughout. Although the sunshine helped to warm you up when you stepped outside, it did fade behind some clouds during the late morning and afternoon as a upper-level trough was swinging through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Temps didn't quite get back to normal for early October, but the middle and upper 60s were definitely more seasonable than the extremes we saw the last two days.
Overnight we'll watch as an area of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes on Friday starts to slide eastward and into New England. The result will be clearing skies this evening and then mainly clear skies for most of the night. Without a blanket of clouds overhead, temperatures will begin racing to catch up with dew points which will be falling through the 30s. By daybreak on Saturday temperatures will have plummeted into the 30s from the Lehigh Valley on northward. For some locations this will mark the first time they've seen 30s since late April. Obviously, temperatures in the 30s means a frost is possible, which is why the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories for tonight across the Poconos and Northern New Jersey.
Sun-filled skies will help temperatures bounce back on Saturday after a chilly start to the day. However, the low and middle 60s where highs will top out are still a little on the chilly side. Thankfully the winds will remain relatively light on Saturday as they become more southerly throughout, so it should feel pretty similar to what we experienced on Friday.
Skies will turn cloudier Saturday night and stay rather cloudy on Sunday as the next storm system approaches from the west. As the warm front lifts north through Pennsylvania on Sunday the winds will continue their transition to a more southerly direction. This in turn will send temperatures to near 70° even with the cloudier skies. While most of the day will be dry, a shower or a little drizzle is certainly possible at any time throughout the day, especially later in the day and at night.
We will still be awaiting the associated cold front's arrival on Monday, but as day turns into night the spotty showers will transition into a steadier rain. As we are pre-frontal, sitting in the warm sector on Monday temperatures will continue their upward trend eventually peaking in the middle 70s, which is roughly 5° to 10° above normal.
Aside from a lingering morning shower on Tuesday, the day looks dry as sunshine returns to the region thanks to another area of high pressure building in for the Great Lakes. While it will be a bit windy on Tuesday, those winds will die down for the remained of the workweek as temperatures hang into the middle and upper 60s with rather sunny skies.
Have a great weekend!