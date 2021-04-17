Well it wasn’t exactly the nicest of starts to the weekend weather-wise. Yes, we did see a little more sun today compared to the last couple days, but the clouds still dominated overall, and we even saw a few sprinkles throughout the day as high temperatures once again topped out several degrees below normal in the mid to upper 50s (the Poconos were stuck in the 40s). Breezes occasionally gusted up to 20 miles-per-hour adding a little extra chill to the air. Fortunately, brighter and milder weather looks to be on the way for Sunday making it a better finish to the weekend, even with the chance of a passing shower during the PM hours. A shower or two is still possible on Monday, although early next week looks mostly dry. Tuesday gets the nod as the nicest and certainly the warmest day of the forecast as highs climb to around 70 degrees, before a fairly potent shot of cold air comes in for the second half of next week with a cold front. This front will bring a good chance for rain Wednesday with a few showers possibly lingering behind it for Thursday. Get ready for another temperature and sky cover rollercoaster ride as we often see this time of the year.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A lingering shower or sprinkle will spill over into the evening hours tonight; otherwise, we can expect skies to remain mostly cloudy for a while. As we get closer to sunrise on Sunday, it does appear these pesky clouds will finally start to break up more. Breezes should gradually diminish overnight as lows settle back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks to be the better, brighter, and milder weekend day, even though a weak upper level disturbance moving in from our west may touch off a passing shower in one or two spots during the PM hours. Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise as highs bounce back to the low 60s, closer to seasonable for the middle of April.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While another weak upper level disturbance from our west looks to track through on Monday keeping a small chance for an April shower or two in the forecast, most of the day looks dry, much like Sunday. The slow but steady warming trend should continue with highs inching higher into the mid 60s. Tuesday is the warmest day of the forecast thanks to a southwesterly wind flow ahead of our next cold front. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing to around 70 degrees. Soak up the warmth, as it doesn’t look to last!
LATER NEXT WEEK
A Wednesday cold front is our best chance for some rain next week, then some much colder air will arrive in the wake of that front for Thursday. Your best chance for some steadier and heavier rain will likely be Wednesday afternoon into the early evening as highs still manage to reach the mid 60s right out ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, a northwesterly wind turns quite gusty and ushers in some significantly cooler air for Thursday. The day looks mainly dry, but a stray shower in a couple of spots can’t entirely be ruled out, and it might even be cold enough to see a few snowflakes in the higher elevations of the Poconos. Skies should feature more clouds than sun otherwise, and highs are only expected to reach the low 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: