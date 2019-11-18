TONIGHT: A bit of rain or drizzle early, ending late; the rain may change to snow before ending to the north. Low: 33
TUESDAY: Some sun giving way to clouds; a bit milder than today. High: 53
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 34
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
To say it’s been an unseasonably chilly stretch of weather by early November standards is an understatement, and here’s proof. The “normal” high temperature for the middle of November is in the low to mid 50s, and since last Tuesday morning, we’ve only been above 50 degrees just once. To make matters worse, we’ve lost the sunshine over the last few days as abundant clouds have blanketed the region along with some showers or drizzle that have added to our Monday malaise. There’s still some murkiness to muddle through tonight with a little rain and drizzle, but somewhat brighter and mostly drier days are ahead through the middle of the week. As a bonus, temperatures will inch up closer to seasonable levels and three of the next four days should eclipse the 50-degree mark.
So some rain and drizzle at times tonight should taper off late, but it may also mix with or change to a little wet snow in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey before ending as some colder air catches up. Areas north and east of the Lehigh Valley will likely be a little wetter and damper overnight, with some clearing and drying trying to work in from the south and west later tonight. Thankfully, we’ll finally rid ourselves of the pesky ocean storm that’s been well off the East Coast but still having negative impacts on our weather over the last few days as it finally departs and lifts up towards the Canadian Maritimes.
The next three days may not be entirely sunny, but there should be at least some sunshine each day through Thursday with more November-like temperatures too. On Tuesday, the morning may end up a little sunnier for most as some clouds gradually fill back in by later in the afternoon. Highs creep up into the low 50s, noticeably milder or at least less cold than we’ve been for most of the past week. The returning clouds will be courtesy of a weak disturbance that will quickly swing through Tuesday night, delivering a brief and modest shot of cooler and brisk air on Wednesday. Northwest winds will increase a bit, and help to usher in the cooler air mass that will send highs back into the mid to upper 40s. Our hump day looks to be a mostly dry day with clouds and some breaks of sun, although a shower can’t entirely be ruled out in the Poconos.
High pressure briefly builds in for Thursday in this quick moving weather pattern, allowing for some sunshine but sun that will again be followed by an increase in clouds. Highs bounce back into the low 50s and the winds relax a bit, likely making this the pick day of the week in terms of sunshine and comfort. Enjoy it, as our weather and eventually our temperatures will again go downhill by the weekend.
A cold front will slide through on Friday and deliver a mostly cloudy end to the work and school week with a shower or two, although a welcome side effect is a surge of slightly milder air ahead of our cold front that will bring us up into the mid 50s temperature-wise. Low pressure may organize along that front by Saturday and bring a chance of some steadier rain, followed by some chillier highs back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday.
Have a good night and a great week!