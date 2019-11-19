TODAY: Milder than yesterday with clouds and some sunny breaks. High: 53
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds and breezy in the afternoon. High: 49 Low: 32
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Mother Nature set the weather bar low Monday with clouds and drizzle all day long. To add insult to injury, highs failed to make it out of the middle 40s, which is chilly by mid-November's standards. And that's been a theme lately. High temperatures hit 50 degrees or better each and every day of the first week of November, but ever since, temperatures have only kissed or eclipsed the 50 degree mark a few times.
Fortunately, that changes this week with a handful of 50 degree days in our immediate future. Now, neither one of them will be entirely sunny, but there should be at least some sunshine each day through Thursday.
The window of opportunity for sunshine this Tuesday is a small one, perhaps tucked into the mid-afternoon hours. Any clear sky is eventually compromised by a weak disturbance moving in Tuesday night. This same disturbance delivers a brief and modest shot of cooler and brisk air on Wednesday, too. Northwest winds will increase a bit, and help to usher in the cooler air mass that will send highs back into the mid to upper 40s. Our hump day looks to be a mostly dry day with clouds breaking for sunshine throughout the day, although a shower can’t entirely be ruled out in the Poconos.
High pressure briefly builds in for Thursday in this quick-moving weather pattern, allowing for some sunshine but sun that will again be followed by an increase in clouds. Highs bounce back into the low 50s and the winds relax a bit, likely making this the pick day of the week in terms of sunshine and comfort. Enjoy it, as our weather and eventually our temperatures will again go downhill by the weekend.
A cold front will slide through on Friday and deliver a mostly cloudy end to the work and school week with a shower or two, although a welcome side effect is a surge of slightly milder air ahead of our cold front that will bring us up into the mid 50s temperature-wise. Low pressure may organize along that front by Saturday and bring a chance of some steadier rain, followed by some chillier highs back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your Tuesday!