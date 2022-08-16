The worst of the heat and humidity are long gone, but the dryness is still getting worse across much of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as a drought continues to develop for parts of our area. Mother Nature certainly won't provide any assistance this week, as rain chances are limited and a mainly dry forecast is ours to keep through Saturday. Expect partly sunny skies and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the 80s every day through the weekend. Rain chances do increase at least somewhat by Sunday and Monday, but even then, it's likely only some scattered showers and thunderstorms and perhaps a bit more humidity to contend with as well. The tropics remain eerily quiet as the peak of hurricane season is less than a month away, as dry seems to be a going theme from the Tropical Atlantic to here at home. So there are no 90-degree days in the forecast, and no soaking rains either, which many of us increasingly need with summer rainfall deficits approaching 6 inches for some of us.
Skies should be partly cloudy and it will be another comfortable night temperature-wise, with lows again in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Any spotty shower activity should remain to the west of the Interstate 81 corridor across central Pennsylvania.
WEDNESDAY
Like the past few days, our Wednesday should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it should be a 'mainly' dry and comfortably warm day with highs in the low 80s. There is the chance of spotty shower or two, most likely the farther north you travel, let's say along and north of I-78 and especially into the Poconos and far North Jersey. But any shower will be short-lived and fairly isolated, and not put any dent in our dry spell.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Low pressure over New England will slowly depart, and high pressure builds in to keep the end of the week quiet here at home. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued warm, dry, and comfortable weather. Highs will inch up and mostly top out in the mid 80s, and lows likewise inch up to around 60-65 degrees, but staying out of muggy and uncomfortable territory. The dry pattern should remain locked in place through the end of the week.
THIS WEEKEND
Rain chances do go up Saturday and Sunday, at least slightly, but it's hard to see much of the weekend being that wet in this point. So, expect partly sunny skies and gradually more humidity for the weekend. A shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday, and chances go up a bit more on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s, seasonable for mid-August, with no 90-degree heat in sight. Nights will be a bit muggier and in the mid 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday looks to feature our best chance for some needed rain, but even so, it's still likely only some scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. We'll take anything we can get, but most of us need a few widespread, all-day soakings, and that type of rain is just not in the cards right now. Highs remain in the mid 80s most of next week, so seasonably warm, with the 90-degree heat staying away indefinitely.
