While a few breaks of sun are not entirely out of the question for the rest of today, clouds will dominate the skies overall. A stray flurry or sprinkle is not entirely out of the question, but the overwhelming majority of our region will remain dry.
Highs are expected to reach the low 40s today, and this will likely be our “warmest” day of the week. The rest of the week is around 40.
Tonight, plenty of clouds will keep temperatures no colder than the lower 30s. A spotty snow shower is not out of the question with just a plain old rain shower possible south of the Lehigh Valley. Most of the area once again however should remain dry.
Clouds will dominate the skies once again Tuesday with a slight chance for a rain or snow shower as a weak upper level disturbance tracks through. Highs are only expected to climb to around 40 degrees.
The skies clear Tuesday night, and you'll see a really sunny Wednesday and Thursday.
Breezes will pick up on Wednesday, so that will add a chill to the air.
We'll keep the weather sunny and dry through the upcoming weekend.
If you want to take advantage of the clearer night skies in the middle of the week, here are the planets you can see this month.
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: