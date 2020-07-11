After a soggy and dreary Friday courtesy of Tropical Storm Fay, Saturday shaped up to be much drier and warmer with a return to some sunshine, although it wasn’t entirely rain-free. In the wake of Fay lifting off to the north through New England and eastern Canada, an area of low pressure moved from the Great Lakes into western Upstate New York, and that in turn pushed a cold front through our area. With dew points remaining in the very sticky 70s behind Fay, the aforementioned cold front moving through sparked scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, this activity wasn’t too terribly strong with just some downpours occurring. Highs today climbed back into the mid and upper 80s. The remainder of the weekend looks by-in-large dry and sunny with highs Sunday nearing 90 degrees and a bit less humidity. Another cold front looks to move in Sunday night into Monday increasing the clouds and chances for showers and thunderstorms. Behind that system, high pressure will return for the middle of next week leading to a return of rather sunny skies along with seasonable highs in the mid 80s and not too high humidity values. Humidity is expected to rise back to sticky levels Thursday while highs return to the lower 90s. This will all come ahead of another cold front approaching from our west late in the day which may possibly bring a shower or thunderstorm.
TONIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms that fired up during the day Saturday will remain for a bit through the evening. While a downpour or two along with some gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm, we are not anticipating any real severe weather at this time. Thanks to a cold front moving off to our east and low pressure moving further away to the north, these things in combination with the loss of daytime heating will allow showers and thunderstorms to quickly die out not too long after sunset. Clouds should also dissipate giving way to a mostly clear overnight. A westerly wind will also usher in some slightly drier air, so lows should be able to drop a few degrees cooler compared to the last couple nights in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks largely dry outside of a chance for a stray late-day shower or thunderstorm primarily closer to Interstate 81 and areas west of there. A small bubble of high pressure makes a brief return to the region bringing with it mostly sunny skies and lower dew points back in the low and mid 60s. While these numbers still make the air noticeable, it’s definitely more comfortable compared to the 70s we saw for dew points over the last couple days. A cold front and upper level trough will be moving in from our west Sunday night bringing increasing clouds along with an uptick in the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly after midnight. Humidity will also start to climb back up, so lows will be a little bit warmer again in the upper 60s.
MONDAY
The cold front and upper level trough that moved in from the west Sunday night will swing into the Northeast on Monday keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area along with more clouds compared to Sunday. This will make for cooler high temperatures back in the more seasonable mid 80s, although humidity levels will likely be on the sticky side. A couple thunderstorms Monday afternoon may produce damaging wind gusts and downpours that lead to flooding, however no organized severe weather is expected at this time.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Troughiness that had been swinging through our region going back to the weekend will finally lift away to the north and east for Tuesday and Wednesday while more ridging in the jet stream returns along with surface high pressure. The combination of these factors should lead to rain-free conditions along with increasing amounts of sunshine. Tuesday’s highs are expected to stay at seasonable levels in the mid 80s, but dew points may very well drop off into the 50s meaning it will feel rather comfortable for outdoor activities. Wednesday gets a little warmer as highs return to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, however once again dew points don’t look too terribly high in either the upper 50s or low 60s.
THURSDAY
The parade of cold fronts continues Thursday as another one looks to approach from our west. Fortunately, the front looks to be a slow mover so a good portion of Thursday appears to be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. At this time it appears it won’t be until very late in the day or at night that we’ll have the opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. Bottom line, look for a somewhat hot, and certainly more humid, day Thursday as a southerly wind flow ahead of the approaching front from the west drives afternoon highs back into the lower 90s.