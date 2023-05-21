Our dry weather forecast continues, with no appreciable rain outside of an isolated shower or two this entire week. It's a bit of a dry stretch with lots of sunshine. Sunday featured a return to a decent amount of sunshine, and while northwesterly breezes gusted at times over 20 miles-per-hour, it was a refreshing breeze as afternoon high temperatures returned to more seasonable levels in the mid and upper 70s. The rest of the week looks seasonably and comfortably warm through Wednesday, before a passing cold front cools us around 10 degrees headed into Memorial Day Weekend. Morning lows will be comfortable within 5 degrees on either side of 50 throughout the week. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, Sunday marked the 20th straight day of less than .1" of rainfall. While this does happen from time to time, it looks like we will add at least another 6 days to this dry spell. Keep those newly planted gardens well watered. Next weekend, for Memorial Day weekend, we are following a potential system which could bring some showers, but much uncertainty with that part of the forecast remains so stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Winds will gradually diminish tonight as overnight lows dip down to seasonably cool levels either side of 50 degrees under mainly clear skies.
ALL OF NEXT WEEK
Early next week looks mostly or entirely dry, with an extended stretch of partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm days with highs mostly between 75 and 80 degrees and comfy nighttime lows around the 50-degree mark. A passing cold front on Wednesday will cool our temperatures briefly going into Thursday and Friday with highs dropping back to the upper 60s. We'll increasingly need the rain, but rain chances look fairly scarce for the foreseeable future. Outside of the small chance of a shower or sprinkle on Monday afternoon/evening (mainly in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey) and again Wednesday afternoon/evening with the aforementioned cold front, it's entirely dry through the week.
MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND (EARLY LOOK)
High pressure should be parked over the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, with a low pressure system or some unsettled weather lurking over the Southeast US or just off the Southeast coast. Those look to be two main players on the holiday weekend weather map. Presuming that is the case, it right now looks like the high will continue to control our weather through at least the start of the weekend Saturday. Thereafter, the high could hold on, at which point we remain warm and dry through Memorial Day. Or, that southeast low could drift north up the coast and bring in more clouds, cooler temperatures, and some rain chances later in the weekend. Both are possible, so right now, it looks like the first half of the holiday weekend would be the nicest, with questions for the second half. This part of the forecast is highly subject to change however, so you’ll want to stay tuned throughout the week ahead for updates.
