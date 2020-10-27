It was certainly a gloomy start to our new week as Monday featured overcast skies with times of light rain, drizzle, and even a little big of fog. An area of low pressure working off the North Carolina coast in combination with a high pressure system over Atlantic Canada provided the region with an easterly onshore wind flow which helped bring in a decent amount of low-level moisture. Highs managed no warmer than the mid 50s in most spots. Mainly dry times are now expected to return as we move through the middle of the week with a little sunshine gradually returning as well. Highs should also be close to seasonable levels in the upper 50s. Then, on Thursday we anticipate a steady, and some times heavy, rain to unfold which may linger into at least Friday morning, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta currently near the Yucatan Peninsula make their way up across a good portion of the eastern half of the country. Given how dry the month of October has been with many seeing month-to-date precipitation deficits of 1” to 3”, this rainfall could end up being very beneficial. The wet weather all looks to exit away just in time for Halloween on Saturday as a big dome of high pressure builds in then. This high will bring with it some pretty cool air however.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
High pressure will gradually build in from the Great Lakes while an upper level trough with the jet stream will be streaming through. The upper level energy will be enough to keep a fair amount of cloud cover around, however, we should see at least a return to a little more sunshine, certainly compared to Monday, and the day should be mostly dry. Early on in the morning, a small batch of showers will move across areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, plus, some patchy fog and drizzle will still be around as well. It shouldn’t be too long after sunrise however that any fog, drizzle, or showers, dissipates or moves away, and we see clouds breaking for a little bit of sunshine. Thanks to the rather mild start this morning where temperatures didn’t drop below 50 degrees in many spots, afternoon highs should manage to reach around 60 degrees.
TONIGHT
A weak piece of energy will quickly race along our upper level trough tonight and pass through the area bringing with it increasing clouds and the chance for a few spotty showers. Several areas may very well not even get a drop of rain. Lows tonight should drop back into the low and mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will likely be the nicest day of the work week as high pressure builds overhead. Outside of a stray early morning shower hanging over from the weak system that quickly moves through Tuesday night, we can expect clouds to break for a decent amount of sunshine as we work through Wednesday. Highs should once again reach close to seasonable levels in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too used to Wednesday’s nice weather because clouds and rain chances will be on the rise again as we get to the latter half of the week. Thursday turns rather gloomy as steady rain gradually overspreads the area throughout the day. The remnants of Zeta will move from the central Gulf Coast into the Tennessee River Valley while another area of low pressure slides eastward from the Plains states and links up with our aforementioned system. Rain may become heavy at times, especially later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The exact track and evolution of this complex storm system is still yet to be determined, and this will be key in just how much rain we see. Right now, long range guidance suggests amounts could be anywhere from 1” to 3”, but that is very much subject to change. Highs Thursday are only expected to reach the low 50s.
FRIDAY
Zeta’s remnants will essentially merge into one low pressure system with the low that slides eastward from the Plains states. This one main low then will slide off the Delmarva or Virginia coastline Friday morning and head out to sea as the day progresses. We can still expect some rain to linger into at least Friday morning before tapering back to just a few showers and ending Friday afternoon. Skies will likely start cloudy Friday, but turn a little brighter as the day wears on, as our low pressure system heads further away out to sea. It will be a breezy and chilly day with highs occurring likely first thing in the morning in the mid to upper 40s, and then slowly falling as the day progresses. It might actually be cold enough in the Poconos to see some snowflakes mix with the lingering rain.
HALLOWEEN SATURDAY
The good news for those of you planning any outdoor trick-or-treat festivities Saturday is that dry weather and plenty of sunshine will return as a big dome of high pressure settles into the region. The high will be originating from Canada however, so it will bring along some pretty cool air for this time of the year. Look for highs Saturday to only climb to around 50 degrees, and then at night, lows are expected to drop all the way down close to freezing. Also don’t forget to set your clock back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday. You should also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.
TRACK THE WEATHER: