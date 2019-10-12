TODAY: Times of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower, mainly in the afternoon. High: 68
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear with a stray shower early. Low: 44
SUNDAY: Some sun early with increasing clouds later in the day. High: 67 Low: 47
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
The northern mid-Atlantic has been pretty lucky in the weather department these past few days. With the exception of coastal communities, dealing with flooding and clouds as a sub-tropical storm sits well offshore, the weather drama has been at a minimum around here.
Nothing about that will change this weekend either. Despite a cold front moving through late Saturday, and a wave of low pressure developing along its tail late Sunday, our area will still "miss" out on most of the impacts. We say "miss" because the abnormally dry ground is thirsty for a good, soaking rain. And a good, soaking rain it will get by Wednesday of next week as a potent low swings from the Great Lakes into New England. In fact, there may even be a few October thunderstorms rumbling along its cold front, enhanced by a secondary low forming nearby.
But until then, we suspect you'll be reaching for the sunglasses more often than the umbrella...
Plan on periods of sunshine and clouds this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the middle 40s. While we can't rule out a stray shower Saturday, and some rain mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley Sunday night, most of the time this weekend it will be dry. See the full "hunters" moon shining bright each night. It will rise after dinner and set before breakfast.
It's smooth-sailing for Columbus Day with plenty of sunshine and highs at the cusp of 70 degrees. The dry, sunny spell will spill into Tuesday before a real rain-maker arrives Wednesday. Behind it, a shot a cooler air to wrap up next week. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees Thursday and tumble past the 40 degree mark at night. A stiff, northwest wind will make it feel all the cooler. While there will still be a noticeable breeze Friday, temperatures will be a bit more tolerable, pushing into the lower 60s by day and the lower 40s by night.
Wishes for a wonderful weekend!