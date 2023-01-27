We can expect a pair of days with periods of clouds and sunshine today and Saturday with a small chance of a rain shower or two late Sunday or Sunday night as a weak cold front slides through. Come next week, it looks like we'll slowly but steadily trend a bit colder as the week goes on, and February begins with a rare seasonably cold stretch of weather later next week. A few disturbances will likely pass by to our south the first half of the week, bringing a few rain or snow showers if they come close enough, or just some fringe clouds if they stay farther south. Right now, no big storms or significant winter weather threats appear in the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
We'll have a quiet end to the work and school week on Friday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and not as much wind as Thursday. It will be a seasonably chilly late January day, with highs topping out in the upper 30s along with a touch of a breeze at times. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper 20s once again.
THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures will inch a little milder this weekend, with mid 40s expected for high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with clouds prevailing on a mostly cloudy but mostly dry Sunday. There will be a 10-15mph west to southwest breeze both days, but nothing excessive and it's the reason temperatures will inch a bit higher. A weak cold front on Sunday may touch off a late day or overnight rain shower, but anything right now looks light and scattered, and more miss than hit for most. It should be mostly dry at The Linc for the Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon, and quite mild with game time temperatures near 50 degrees. Outside the small chance of a passing rain shower, it looks mostly cloudy but mainly dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
There will likely be a front draped across the Mid-Atlantic to our south the first half of next week, and a few likely weaker disturbances may ripple along this front Monday through Wednesday. If the front and disturbances stay far enough south, we'll likely remain dry and seasonably cool, trending colder later in the week. If the front and disturbances lay and track a little farther north, we can have the chance of a little light rain or snow. Right now, no big ticket storms look to be on the table for next week. Highs early in the week will likely be either side of 40 degrees.
LATER NEXT WEEK
There remains a pretty good chance that February starts with some colder weather later next week, but also fairly dry the second half of next week, with a potential chance for rain or snow the first weekend of February. Highs will likely be colder by Thursday and Friday, likely in the lower half of the 30s on Thursday, and perhaps a bit colder still by next Friday. Weather-wise, it looks cold and breezy but also mostly dry the latter half of the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: