For a meteorologist, the weather so far in 2021 has been rather boring. But boring to a forecaster means good things to most everyone else, as the lack of excitement means there are no winter storms to track and no big blasts of arctic air to be concerned about. That has been the case so far this year, now three weeks into 2021. And that doesn’t look to change over the next seven days either.
Sure, temperatures will trend a little colder as the rest of the week progresses, and maybe a little below average for a change. And yes, a fairly persistent breeze will add a chill to the seasonably cold air and make it feel a bit colder than it is. But any bona fide arctic air will stay away indefinitely. And outside of a few conversational snowflakes on occasion, in the form of some passing flurries or a snow shower or two, no real accumulating snow is in our forecast through the upcoming weekend.
For the snow lover, boring is bad. But for everyone else, boring means nothing to be concerned about in terms of impactful severe winter weather for the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Tuesday should bring a little more sun than Monday, and outside of a stray lingering flurry across the Poconos early in the morning, it should be a flake-free day. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to be the rule, however, the breezes return, as they will every day this week, adding a bit of a chill.
Highs should be a couple degrees colder than Monday, near 40 degrees, with the occasionally brisk breeze keeping wind chills closer to freezing.
TONIGHT
Don’t be surprised if our skies actually start off rather clear tonight before clouds thicken and increase late thanks to an approaching cold front from the north and west along with a vigorous piece of upper level energy. These features will be touching off some scattered flurries and snow showers in their path, and a few of these may sneak into parts of our area, certainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Overnight lows should settle back into the upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned cold front and upper level piece of energy will be swinging through the region Wednesday morning and this will likely lead to a somewhat cloudy start to the day along with some scattered flurries or snow showers. While many will probably see little or no accumulation, we will need to keep an eye on the potential for a couple snow squalls that could put down a quick dusting in spots for the Wednesday morning rush.
Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine as Wednesday unfolds, but winds will also ramp up behind our front. Northwest winds may gust to 30mph, and with highs a bit colder still in the mid 30s, expect a colder feeling day and wind chills to remain below freezing throughout the day on Wednesday.
THURSDAY
If you were following the forecast last week, for several days, it appeared we might have a stronger storm to track for this coming Thursday. Forecast model guidance however has since backed off of this idea, and the trend continues to seem to support a mainly dry day now this Thursday.
Having said that, we won’t entirely rule out the chance for a stray snow shower. Still, much of the region will probably stay dry now from the looks of things. Morning clouds should give way to some afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 30s, but combined with winds gusting to around 20 miles-per-hour, there will still be somewhat of a chilly feel.
FRIDAY
It’s another breezy day, five for five for the week in case you’re counting, but also a bit milder ahead of our next cold front with highs around 40 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and no rain or snow ahead of our front this time, but a reinforcing shot of cold and blustery weather will arrive for the weekend, which may end up the coldest overall part of the forecast.
SATURDAY
Canadian high pressure will be slowly building in from the north and west for Saturday leading to a dry day with a fair amount of sunshine mixed with clouds. The high however will also be supplying the region with a fresh batch of cold air so look for highs to drop all the way down to around freezing. Not only that, but the winds will remain gusty, perhaps up to 30 or 35 miles-per-hour, so those real-feel temperatures will actually be well back into the 20s.
