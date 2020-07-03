For those kicking off the holiday weekend a day early on Friday, you were treated to a partly sunny, hot, and sticky day, although not everyone was equally hot and humid. As a general rule, it was more humid farther east into New Jersey and closer to the ocean you traveled, while it was hotter farther south, especially south of the Interstate 78 corridor where highs soared into the mid 90s in spots. From the Lehigh Valley on north, more persistent clouds (though thin enough to allow some sunshine through) kept temperatures less hot for much of the day, with some spots not hitting 90 degrees and others not until late in the day. As a cold front slips from north to south through the area tonight, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will slide through, more numerous in New Jersey than in Pennsylvania. Behind that front, we'll get a brief reprieve from the 90-degree heat on Saturday, before the heat builds back later in the weekend and into early next week. After tonight's thunderstorm activity diminishes, chances are pretty small for any rain over the weekend, with just a stray thunderstorm or two possible Saturday and Monday. Shower and storm chances will increase again by the middle of next week, with a prolonged stretch of 90-degree days likely. Welcome to the dog days of summer, arriving right on schedule.
TONIGHT
A cold front will drop from north to south through the area tonight, producing a few scattered thunderstorms out ahead of it. As a rule of thumb, the better chance for to get wet and for a few gustier storms is in North Jersey, with chances for storms and for getting wet at all diminishing the farther south and west you travel. Skies will average out partly to mostly cloudy with muggy lows in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY)
Our cold front won't offer refreshing relief for the start of the weekend on Saturday, but it will temporarily knock back the 90-degree heat, if only for a day. So expect a partly sunny, not quite as hot, but still fairly humid Fourth of July with highs still warm and in the upper 80s. East to northeast winds off the ocean will provide cooler temperatures for those at the shore celebrating the holiday. With our front not too far away to our south and west and a sea-breeze pushing inland, a stray shower or thunderstorm could pop up in a few spots, but most of the day should remain dry. Look for a moonlit night tucked between the two weekend days with lows in the middle 60s. You'll spot Jupiter nearby the full "buck" moon as well!
SUNDAY
Sunday may be one of those rare summer days in a pattern like this where we can entirely rule out a thunderstorm, and keep the day dry and the t-storm icon off the forecast. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs bouncing back right into the low 90s, perhaps the first of many days through next week of 90-degree heat. Humidity levels won't be too bad, with dew points closer to 60 degrees than 70 degrees, the latter being noticeably more oppressive than the former.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures will remain in the low 90s early next week, with the heat peaking Monday and Tuesday and some mid 90s possible. A daily thunderstorm will remain a fixture in the forecast, but only isolated storms are possible and most of the time will remain dry. Wednesday will probably be our best chance for scattered thunderstorms next week. Most of the area hasn't had a heat wave yet, which is officially three or more days in a row with highs of at least 90 degrees. Next week, a heat wave looks likely for many.