TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 42
FRIDAY: Some sun followed by clouds. High: 67
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a sprinkle in spots, especially north. Low: 45
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Fall weather at its finest was on display on Thursday, with abundant sunshine, light winds, and fall foliage that is steadily approaching peak across much of the area. After a chilly and in some cases frosty start to the day with morning lows in the mid 30s for many, the plentiful sunshine allowed for a nice temperature recovery by afternoon as highs bounced back to 65 to 70 degrees. We’ll try to squeeze in two more mainly dry days for Friday and Saturday and should be mostly successful in doing so, before yet another soaking rain may be in the cards for the second half of the weekend.
High pressure that gave us the nice Thursday will slide off the coast tonight, but still remain in control of our weather and provide a mostly clear and seasonably cool night with lows in the low 40s, so not as cold as last night. Friday will then start with some sunshine before a gradual increase in clouds as the day progresses. Despite the increase in clouds, it’s still a mild and dry day with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. By Friday night, a weak disturbance will pass by to our north over upstate New York and New England, and it’s there where the best chance of a few rain showers will remain. While a sprinkle or two can’t be entirely ruled out across the Interstate 80 corridor through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, most of the night should remain dry for Friday night high school football games or for those communities that have their Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled.
The weekend before Halloween doesn’t look to offer too many treats weather-wise, with the first half of Saturday being the best chance of any appreciable weekend sunshine. Clouds will thicken on Saturday ahead of our next storm, which will track up to our west through the Great Lakes. That keeps us on the milder side of things through the weekend, with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday, despite the weather taking a turn for the cloudier and eventually wetter. Some lighter rain showers may arrive late Saturday afternoon south and west of the Lehigh Valley, with some light rain likely Saturday night and then some steadier rain the first half of Sunday. The rain may taper off to showers or taper off altogether later Sunday afternoon, but we’ll have to wait for Monday for the sun to return. Rainfall totals should average around 0.50” along the Interstate 78 corridor, with amounts closer to 1” farther north and west and lower amounts perhaps closer to 0.25” farther south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore.
So after a second straight soggy Sunday, we’ll follow it up with a second straight sunny and mild Monday, with highs in the upper 60s to start next week. Of course, all eyes next week are on the Halloween forecast for Thursday. Unfortunately, it’s very much up in the air right now with lots of uncertainty, both temperature-wise and weather-wise, so let’s wait until it gets a little closer to speculate with any detail.
Have a good night and a great Friday!