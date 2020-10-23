The rinse and repeat cycle of our weather continued today as once again, a good chunk of the region experienced low clouds for a while, with even a bit of fog and drizzle certainly first thing in the morning. Once we got later into the afternoon, just like the last few days, the low clouds eroded from southwest to northeast bringing some decent sunshine to parts of the area certainly south and west of the Lehigh Valley. Even with the rather gloomy skies, just like the last few days, highs still managed to reach above normal levels in the upper 60s to low 70s. There are many areas surrounding our region that are seeing a lot more sunshine, and the air mass in general is leading to very warm highs in these spots. If it wasn’t for the gloomy skies for a while during our days, our highs would be much warmer. Thanks to the position of high pressure offshore however, we continue to get a light southeasterly wind flow which is pulling in Atlantic moisture and banking it up against the mountains. With the lower sun angle now this time of the year, the daytime heating doesn’t do much to kick up the breeze and help scour out the stagnant low-level moisture in place across our region. More of the same can be expected through Saturday, although we expect a cold front to finally move through Saturday afternoon scouring out this stagnant low-level moisture. Behind that front, skies will briefly clear late Saturday into Sunday, however temperatures will turn much cooler. The clearer skies will be short lived however as a front sets up shop just to our north and west Monday and lingers through at least Wednesday morning. Skies will turn rather cloudy again with a chance for some rain through this period as waves of low pressure ride along the front. Highs will start somewhat mild on Monday, but will then gradually cool through the 50s as the week progresses.
TONIGHT
Expect more of the same tonight as any clearing that took place late in the day gradually fills back in with low clouds overnight. Some locally dense fog, and even a bit of drizzle, will also be possible, mainly after midnight. This rather gloomy setup keeps temperatures from really bottoming out however, so lows tonight will once again be mild really getting no lower than the upper 50s. If you’re going to any high school football games, you may actually want to bring a rain jacket just in case as some drizzle may develop in spots by the end of these games.
SATURDAY
Surprise, surprise, Saturday likely starts just like Friday with low clouds, fog, and even a little drizzle. This go around though, we should have a better chance of seeing a few more breaks of sun as we go into the afternoon as a cold front will be moving in from our west. With the approach of the front, that pesky light southeasterly wind flow bringing in Atlantic moisture will change to a southwest to westerly flow, and will increase in speed a bit, which should in turn help to scour out this stagnant low-level moisture. In fact, it actually appears some decent sunshine may return late in the day as we get behind the cold front. The frontal passage itself may also bring a stray shower, but most likely won’t see anything. Highs Saturday once again reach slightly above normal levels in the upper 60s. Skies then look to turn out rather clear finally Saturday night as a much cooler air mass builds in. Look for lows to drop all the way back into the upper 30s Saturday night.
SUNDAY
An area of high pressure building from eastern Canada into northern New England will establish a northeasterly wind flow for us on Sunday. This will drive quite the cool air mass down the spine of the Appalachian mountains which in turn will lead to highs only in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Fortunately, we expect a dry day with some sunshine to start followed by a gradual increase in mid and high clouds as the day progresses as our next weather maker slowly approaches from the south and west.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
The sunshine that returned on Sunday will be short lived as a cold front slowly approaches from our north and west Sunday night and gets hung up to our north and west through at least Wednesday morning. Clouds will be on the increase as waves of low pressure ride along the front, and this in turn will bring several opportunities for rain for the beginning of the week. Sunday night into Monday right now appears to just feature some showers or a little bit of drizzle, but some steadier rounds of rain may move through on Tuesday. With Monday expected to be the drier day at the start of the week, this will also likely be the warmest day of the week as highs are expected to reach the low to mid 60s. Look for the numbers to cool back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Our cold front that drops in slowly from the north and west at the start of the week will be gradually pushing to our south by Wednesday. One final wave of low pressure will slide along the boundary Tuesday night into Wednesday morning first thing and slide off the coast by the afternoon. We can expect some showers and cloudy skies to start the day Wednesday, however, by the afternoon, expect clouds to break up for a little sunshine. Highs will continue to slowly drop into the upper 50s.