The week ended on a much cooler note thanks to a strong cold front that tracked through back on Thursday. Behind this front, gusty west to northwest winds up to 45 to 50 miles-per-hour drove in an air mass more reminiscent of early March as opposed to early April. Highs today only climbed to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, but several spots in the Poconos didn't even get out of the 30s. Thanks to a deepening and strengthening area of low pressure between Nova Scotia and Maine combined with a broad upper level trough over the region, more clouds than sun were seen Friday along with a stray shower, and even some snow showers across the Poconos. While this activity will fade away for tonight, low temperatures will drop to around or below freezing in many spots putting sensitive vegetation at risk for being killed or badly damaged where the growing season has already begun. While Easter weekend will get off to a brisk and chilly start Saturday, it will be followed by a much warmer finish Sunday as highs climb well into the 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry before a soaking rain and even a few thunderstorms roll right back into the forecast Sunday night into Monday. A brief surge of warmth Monday will also have temperatures flirting with the 70 degree mark before seasonably cooler air returns moving through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT
High pressure over the nation's mid-section will move closer to the region tonight while the aforementioned low pressure system between Nova Scotia and Maine moves a little further away to the north over Atlantic Canada. This will result in an easing of the tight pressure gradient between the high and the low which in turn will allow our winds to diminish a bit tonight. While gusts of 45 miles-per-hour are no longer expected, we'll still have a noticeable breeze sustained between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour. A lingering shower will remain possible early this evening, as well as some snowflakes in the Poconos, but otherwise look for clouds to thin out eventually giving way to mostly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures are expected to drop all the way down to around freezing which means some areas where the growing season has already begun will need to protect sensitive vegetation from being killed or badly damaged. For this reason, the National Weather Service has put a good chunk of the area under a Freeze Warning with the exception of the Poconos and Schuylkill County where the growing season has yet to begin, and the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware where temperatures won't get cold enough to experience a freeze.
SATURDAY
Saturday will certainly start off chilly with morning lows around the freezing mark. Factor in a bit of a breeze, and it will feel like it's well down into the 20s. Fortunately the day is expected to be dry and mostly sunny as high pressure will be well in control moving by to our south across Virginia and North Carolina. Winds will still be noticeable adding a little extra chill to the air, but it won't be anywhere near as windy as Friday, plus afternoon highs should get a little warmer reaching the mid to upper 50s. One important thing to note for Saturday is that there will be an enhanced threat for the spread of wildfires in parts of central and southern New Jersey due to low relative humidity, dry ground, and still enough of a breeze. For that reason, the National Weather Service has put this area under a Fire Weather Watch.
High pressure will move off the coast for Easter Sunday allowing our wind direction to change to a southerly flow. While sunshine is expected to be limited thanks to increasing clouds from a developing storm system well to our south and west, the daytime should stay dry as afternoon highs climb all the way back into the upper 60s.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A soaking rain is likely as a strong low pressure system tracks to our northwest through the eastern Great Lakes. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible for many at this point, and a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out as some warmth and instability sneaks up ahead of the storm system. There will also be a threat for some severe weather to our south, and we’ll have to watch how far north that severe threat gets. The heaviest rain is expected later Sunday night into Monday morning, with some possible clearing and drying later in the afternoon Monday as high temperatures potentially climb back to the low 70s. If you like the warmth, don't get too comfortable with it however, because much cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks to be the quintessential dry, but breezy and cooler day behind a departing storm system. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s which will be a noticeable drop from the day before when temperatures reached the 70s. Westerly winds may occasionally gust higher than 20 miles-per-hour.
WEDNESDAY
Winds will continue to be a little gusty at times on Wednesday as highs stay at rather cool levels in the mid to upper 50s. An area of low pressure will be tracking well to our south along the Southeast coast as well as the North Carolina coast, eventually heading out to sea. The low may get just far enough north to at least throw a couple showers towards those near and south and east of Interstate 95, but at this time it appears most of the area will remain dry with just more clouds than sun.