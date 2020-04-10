Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-110830- /O.UPG.KPHI.FZ.A.0001.200411T0400Z-200411T1300Z/ /O.NEW.KPHI.FZ.W.0001.200411T0400Z-200411T1300Z/ /O.CON.KPHI.WI.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-200410T2300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 329 PM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Sub-freezing temperatures could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$